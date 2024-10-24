Hunters find human skull in Salt Lake backcountry - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Less than a week after a skull was found near Brigham City, hunters near Salt Lake City say they found what police believe to be pieces of a human skull.

Creighton Baird was hunting elk Oct. 15 when he came across a strange object. “I picked it up not knowing what it was at first,” but figured out pretty quickly it was the top of a human skull.

“It’s often hunters who stumble across human remains in the backcountry,” he said.

RELATED | Human skull found on Brigham City mountainside

Baird marked the location and called the Salt Lake County sheriff, who investigated the next day. Chris Bronson, a spokesperson for the county sheriff’s office, confirmed that someone called dispatch, and police later flew a chopper out to investigate near what they would only specify as an area around Black Mountain.

The object was confirmed to be a human skull in two parts, according to Bronson. The sheriff’s office called for a team of cadaver dogs to help search the area, but none were available, so deputies did a grid search, not finding any other human remains.

The recovered skull is with the medical examiner’s office and will be logged into evidence.