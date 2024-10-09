Idaho State Police hiring troopers and offering $2,000 signing bonus - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho State Police is accepting applications for commissioned trooper positions and offering a $2,000 signing bonus.

“ISP offers a unique and rewarding career for those committed to public service,” said Colonel Bill Gardiner, Director of the Idaho State Police. “Choosing to become an ISP trooper is more than just a job—it’s a calling. Our troopers are the frontline defenders of Idaho’s communities, and we ensure they are equipped with the best training and resources available. Comprehensive preparation empowers them to handle the diverse challenges they face daily, from complex criminal investigations to ensuring highway safety. We take immense pride in our troopers, who consistently demonstrate the highest levels of professionalism and integrity, embodying the core values of ISP. We are looking for individuals who share our commitment to excellence and are ready to make a lasting impact on the safety and security of our state.”

The next training academy begins in January 2025. The selection process includes a written examination, physical fitness test, oral interview, thorough background investigation, and medical and psychological evaluations. Qualified applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 21 years old, high school graduates (or hold a GED equivalent), possess or be eligible for an Idaho driver’s license, and complete all required background checks. Visit the ISP recruitment website to learn more about the requirements, benefits, and application process.

All ISP districts have employment openings. During the hiring process, applicants will select the district where they want to work and live.

ISP is committed to protecting all Idahoans’ lives, property, and constitutional rights. Our troopers exemplify excellence and uphold the highest standards of integrity and service. Join a team that’s dedicated to service.

You can learn more information and apply here.