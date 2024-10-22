Kindness initiative kicks off in Blackfoot as two students are declared ‘the kindest kids in America’ - East Idaho News

The Kindest Kid in America’ is a new program started by Jessie Hansen, a representative of Think Kindness who has been touring schools for 20 years, which awards students who are examples of kindness. Hansen held her program’s first assembly at Wapello Elementary School on Tuesday, declaring fifth graders Harper Taylor and Brooklyn Stalder the “kindest kids in America.”

“Kindness is worth celebrating so that this entire school as a team can all be kind together,” Hansen said. “So girls, well done. Truly, well done on all of the choices you’ve already made.”

Harper and Brooklyn were nominated for the award by their teacher, LaNae Porter, for the kindness they have spread at their school by starting a club that raises money to help an endangered species close to both of their hearts, turtles.

The Turtle Club meets during recess to pick up litter and keep school grounds clean. Since starting the group in third grade, the two girls have lost track of how many members they have.

At Tuesday’s assembly, Harper and Brooklyn were presented with medals by Mayor Marc Carroll and Principal Matt Noble, and with a children’s story book written by Hansen detailing the story of how the girls started their club. To write this book, Hansen interviewed the girls, their parents and school staff.

“That’s a proud moment for me to see (Harper and Brooklyn) being recognized as leaders or people that spread kindness,” said Harper’s father, David Taylor.

‘The Kindest Kid in America’ was started by Hansen initially to complete a requirement for her doctoral program with Simmons University, but she wanted to do something that she could dedicate herself to “years beyond the program.”

Hansen intends on continuing this initiative, touring school’s across the country, but she’s thankful that Wapello Elementary School was where they launched it. Noble said that when he began talks with Hansen, her message about celebrating kindness “resonated” with him.

“Kindness is one thing I’ve tried to foster at the school. We’ve made and continue to make great strides towards that,” Noble said. The school’s mascot is the Timberwolves, “(and) we see ourselves as a wolf pack.”

After presenting Harper and Brooklyn with their medals, Carroll spoke to the example they’ve set, and how important it is that students practice kindness.

“We’re hoping, starting with this assembly, each and every one of you will find deliberate acts of kindness and help others,” Carroll said.

Both Harper and Brooklyn hope that more kids will find opportunities to be kind after hearing Hansen’s message.

“Be kind to others, no matter how they treat you and if you can be kinder to them, they’ll start being kind to other people,” Harper said.

All four parents were happy to see their daughters recognized by the program, and hope that it will continue to inspire children to be kind.

“This program will really help to show the kindness that’s out there, but then also inspire others to be kinder and to do more,” said Brooklyn’s mother, Ashley Stalder.

Hansen intends to continue the Kindest Kids in America and go to states “all over the country”, honoring other students and presenting them with books about their kind acts.

“That is my intention and my goal, and I think I’m crazy enough to do it. We’ll see,” Hansen said.