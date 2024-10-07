Man falls, dies while rappelling in Zion National Park - East Idaho News

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KSL.com) — A man in his 40s died after he fell near the upper Emerald Pools while rappelling on Saturday.

About 6 p.m., emergency personnel received a call that a man had fallen around 200 feet near the upper Emerald Pools in Zion National Park. When first responders reached the man they began lifesaving efforts while the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter responded to the scene. The helicopter was able to hoist the man to Life Flight about 8 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.

Three other individuals who had been rappelling with the man at the time sheltered in place as it was unsafe to hoist them overnight, said Zion National Parks spokesman Matthew Fink. The three were taken care of overnight and two were hoisted out by the Department of Public Safety helicopter on Sunday. Zion search and rescue teams helped the third person to rappel down late Sunday afternoon.

The group had a canyoneering permit, according to Fink.

The identity of the man was not released.