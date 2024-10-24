Man from Bali will serve Japanese cuisine at new Blackfoot restaurant - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

Blackfoot’s old Pizza Hut location will soon be the home of Japanese restaurant

Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi restaurant will open at 1350 Parkway Drive, Suite 44 in January. | Courtesy photo

BLACKFOOT – Ikadek MAs was 19 when he and his family came to America nearly 20 years ago. Now, he owns a successful restaurant in Lewiston and will soon have another one in Blackfoot.

The 38-year-old man from Bali is opening Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi at 1350 Parkway Drive, Suite 44, in Blackfoot. The building formerly occupied by Pizza Hut is being renovated and is slated to open in January.

MAs describes it as a “modern-style Japanese restaurant” with a teriyaki hibachi grill that will serve udon and soba noodles with sushi and other meat.

MAs came to Idaho about three years ago seeking opportunities to launch and grow a business. Blackfoot was an appealing place for him to open a Japanese restaurant because there’s “less competition.”

“Blackfoot not really big city, and the people here (are) super nice and they (are) so welcoming,” MAs tells EastIdahoNews.com.

MAs and his family came to the U.S. in 2005 in search of a new life. They initially settled in Florida, but MAs has gradually traveled West in search of business opportunities.

He got a job working in Japanese restaurants early on and that inspired him to open one of his own.

“I like to know a lot of people … and it’s easy to know people (in a restaurant) and understand their culture,” MAs says. “I do the business not just for me. I want to make people get something too.”

He lived in Wyoming before moving to Idaho. Growth in the Gem State and the prospect of expanding his business is what spurred him onward and somehow, he ended up in Lewiston.

His restaurant, Koi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi, has done well there, and he’s excited to explore a new market in Blackfoot.

“In Lewiston, I (hired) some locals and (brought) an opportunity to the people. Now I’ll do the same thing in Blackfoot,” he says.

Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday with expanded hours on the weekend.

Visit his Facebook page for additional information.

Menu item at Koi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi in Lewiston, which MAs also owns. The menu at Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi will be similar. | Courtesy Ikadek MAs

In-home healthcare service in Idaho Falls celebrating grand opening

IDAHO FALLS – United Energy Workers Healthcare is having a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration on Friday.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1800 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls. The ribbon-cutting will be at noon.

The community is invited to tour the new office and visit with staff. Food will be available from Dinky Donuts and Soda Tsunami.

Visit the website for more information or call (208) 522-1515.

