Popular hair salon opening first Rexburg location will offer $5.99 haircuts for 30 days - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Great Clips is opening its first Rexburg location.

The hair salon franchise is opening at 286 Moody Road in a new strip near Walmart. It will have a soft opening next week with an official grand opening on Nov. 9.

Haircuts will be $5.99 during the first month of operation and will increase to $7.99 during the second month. Regular pricing will start in January.

With two other hair salons in town, franchisee Will Brinton tells EastIdahoNews.com the price of a Great Clips haircut is going to be $3 to $4 less than the competition.

“If you’ve got a family of seven kids, saving $4 on a haircut is a decent chunk of change,” Brinton says. “We’re the best brand out there for the haircuts that we offer.”

While the Rexburg store will offer the same services as other locations, Brinton says it will have a unique layout and color scheme.

It will also be open on Sundays, a day competing brands are closed.

Ren Guthrie is a franchisee partner with Brinton. He says the company has wanted a store in Rexburg for more than 20 years. The record amount of students attending Brigham Young University-Idaho, combined with the construction of a new temple and the volume of traffic at this intersection, made it an appealing location, Guthrie says.

“It’s a growing city. There’s upwards of 20,000 students from all over the country,” Guthrie explains. “Where Great Clips is a nationally recognized brand, we felt like it would be good to have one there not only for the residents, but also for the students.”

Rexburg is a city that resonates with the brand, Brinton says, and he’s excited to serve the community.

Guthrie is also excited at the prospect of being able to provide new jobs at a starting salary that’s higher than competitors.

Great Clips will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.