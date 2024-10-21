Meet NayNay. She's our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

NayNay, a 3-year-old lab mix, is our Pet of the Week.

Snake River Animal Shelter spokesman Max Medema describes her as a “bundle of energy with such a sweet soul.”

“She loves tennis balls, playing in the water and she is very affectionate,” Medema says.

She’s lived at the shelter since Sept. 11. She’s been fixed and staff recommend she go to a home with no other cats or dogs.

Visit NayNay in person at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also call the shelter at (208) 523-4219.