Popular barbecue restaurant relocating after 13 years of business - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Blister’s BBQ.

REXBURG – After more than 13 years operating out of Mother Hibbard’s Country Store, Blister’s BBQ will be leaving to find a new location. The move comes as Mother Hibbard’s has come under new ownership during the summer of 2024. The new owners wish to utilize the entire space, including where Blister’s has operated for the last decade.

As a result, the barbecue restaurant will be moving to Teton Lakes Golf Course (722 N 12th W, Rexburg, ID) for the winter while they hunt for a new location. Blister’s last weekend at the gas station will be October 26th.

“As we’ve been searching for a new location, we thought it best to let the community know,” said Brady Gardner, co-owner of Blister’s BBQ. “It never ceases to amaze us how this town rallies for one another. We also believe that you never know what information people know about other local businesses.”

The owners of Blister’s BBQ are asking the community if they are aware of any commercial space available, or soon to be available, in Rexburg. Perhaps you know of a restaurant or other business that wants out of their lease but hasn’t made it public yet. Maybe you know of a place that hasn’t hit the market yet but will in the coming months. Whatever the case, Blister’s would love your help.

“We have absolutely loved our 13 years in this location,” said Gardner. “But we’re excited about the prospect of moving into our own space somewhere.”

The restaurant will continue to operate out of Teton Lakes Golf Course, less than two minutes north of their Mother Hibbard’s location. There will likely be a transition period between vacating the current location and moving into a new one, but loyal customers will still be able to enjoy their favorite barbecue at Teton Lakes, and all catering orders will be made as normal.

“I’m excited about the opportunity this provides us,” said Blake Winters, general manager of Blister’s BBQ. “We have a great team and we’ve made it work for more than a decade, so imagine what we’ll be able to do when we have a space of our own!”

While some patrons are sure to miss the authentic, hole-in-the-wall feel of the current location, Blister’s promises that they will not lose their identity in this move.

“We know who we are and how we’ve got here,” Gardner says in a news release. “We’re not about to lose that. Our customers have come to know us personally and know the love and care we bring to our food.”

The search for a permanent location is underway. If you are aware of space that’s available, or would like more information about the menu and catering options, call Gardner at (208) 206-6785. You can also send him an email via brady@blistersbbq.com.