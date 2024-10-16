Police investigating shooting in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that occurred on the Pocatello west bench on Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers received the call at about 4 a.m., according to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with gunshot wounds.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

The involved parties are acquaintances, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

Police declined to say if anyone was arrested in this case.