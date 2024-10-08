Renowned impressionist and comedian coming to BYU-Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG – Frank Caliendo, professional impressionist and comedian, will perform at BYU-Idaho on Saturday, October 12, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

Described by the Hollywood Reporter as “a combination of Robin Williams and Jim Carrey,” Frank Caliendo is a comedian who should not be missed. With a career spanning over two decades, he has captivated audiences on platforms such as The Tonight Show, The Late Show, and Jimmy Kimmel Live, as well as his regular segments on ESPN and NFL Countdown.

Frank’s high-energy act is a blend of impressions, characters, and anecdotes that start at a frenetic pace and never let up. His talents have also earned him a dedicated fanbase, with multiple appearances in comedy specials and his own show, “Frank TV.”

Frank Caliendo’s impressive repertoire spans a wide range of beloved figures, from sports icons like John Madden to pop culture staples such as Morgan Freeman and George W. Bush. His ability to capture the essence of these personalities has made him a sought-after performer for events, corporate gigs, and televised appearances.

Beyond his stand-up, Frank is also an accomplished voice actor, lending his talents to animated series and commercials. As he continues to evolve as a comedian, fans can expect fresh material and unexpected twists that showcase his unparalleled creativity and skill.

“Caliendo’s sharp wit and uncanny impressions create a whirlwind of laughter that keeps audiences on their toes,” Variety says of the comedian.

With his unique blend of humor and improvisation, Frank Caliendo continues to solidify his place as one of the most entertaining comedians in the industry.

Tickets for the event start at $10. Get yours here.