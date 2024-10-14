Four juveniles escaped from a Corrections Center. Three have been caught, but one is still on the run.  - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says they are still looking for one juvenile after he escaped from a corrections center.

The Juvenile Corrections Center is located at 2220 East 600 North in St. Anthony.

The Sheriff’s Office originally sent out a news release on Sunday saying that they were looking for two boys who escaped.

However, in an updated release on Monday, the sheriff’s office, along with the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections, said four juveniles had left the facility right before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, and the St. Anthony Police Department found three of the four that took off.

Deputies are currently searching for a boy who is described as 5’8″ and approximately 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey sweater and blue jeans. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

No pictures or names have been released since he is a minor.

“Please continue to secure your buildings and vehicles. And please report any suspicious activity by calling 911 immediately,” the news release said on Monday.