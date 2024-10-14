Two juvenile males escape from St. Anthony Juvenile Corrections Center - East Idaho News

The following is an important message from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

ST. ANTHONY — Two juvenile males have escaped from the Juvenile Corrections Center at 2220 East 600 North in St. Anthony.

They were last seen wearing gray sweatshirts and blue jeans.

Please make sure keys are removed from your vehicles and your doors and buildings are secured.

If you see or hear anything suspicious contact 911 immediately.

For more information about the Juvenile Corrections Center, visit their website here.