Tamara Code and Ken Bullock vying for Bannock County Commissioner Seat 3 - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Republican Ken Bullock is running against Democrat Tamara Code in the race for Bannock County Commissioner Seat 3.

Seat 3 is for a four-year term and covers much of Pocatello, south of Interstate 86 and Interstate 15.

Code is serving as the Executive Director of the Portneuf Greenway Foundation. For additional information on her campaign, visit www.votefortamaracode.com.

Bullock previously served as a county commissioner from 2017 to 2019. You can learn more about his campaign at www.kenbullockforbannock.com.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety, and without any grammatical or style editing.

The general election is Nov. 5.

CANDIDATE QUESTIONS AND RESPONSES

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

Code: I’m Tamara, a mother, survivor, and advocate. Raised on a dairy farm in Jerome, I learned hard work early on. When I lost my job at Riverside and was diagnosed with lymphoma five years ago, I didn’t give up. I pursued an MBA during treatment, inspiring my daughters to aim high in their own fields. As Executive Director of the Portneuf Greenway Foundation, I led efforts to improve Pocatello’s trail system, making it more vibrant and accessible. I’m running for County Commissioner to bring this dedication and resilience to public service.

Bullock: I am proud to be a lifelong resident of Bannock County. My grandparents homesteaded here in the 1800’s. I know Bannock County, it’s canyons and roads, the people who have lived and raised their families here in the county. I attended Marsh Valley High school, attended ISU where I received Business Management, Accounting, and Computer degrees. I found my wife while at college, married her, and raised four sons. Three of my sons reside here in the Pocatello area. I have worked as Accountant, Chief Finance Officer for 40 years. I have served the public as a Mayor and County commissioner for nearly 30 years. I have served on local, State, and regional boards in economic development, transportation, and government affairs.

I have experience in accounting, budgeting, public hearings, enacting ordinances, planning & zoning, working with department heads, and other elected officials. I know the cities in the county and have worked with them. I have experienced all forms of leadership and have developed skills working with people of all walks of life. I understand the county life of farming, raising families on limited resources, while maintaining core values necessary to make America great. I have owned my own business and helped others by consulting in their small business accounting systems.

My experience in the past will help me serve the residents of Bannock County in the future. We need experience to help manage the changes happening in our area. I know Bannock County.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

Bullock: The overriding principle I try to do each day is be fair and honest with people of all walks of life as I serve in a public servant capacity. Government has been set up to provide programs and assistance for the common good of the people. Those who serve as elected officials need to be aware of their role as public servants. They listen and within their ability and limits of government, try to explain and carry on the mandates established down through the years. I am fearful of creating new legislation if there are protections and rules already in place. One of the questions I ask when contemplating enacting any new law or ordinance is whether it will make things better and whether we have the will and resources to enforce it. It is my hope that well- meaning regulation can be balanced with common sense and the desire to provide a great environment to maintain the lifestyles we seek here in Bannock County.

Through the years my philosophy has been to live within my own means. I believe the same principle is good for government as well. Proper budgeting and planning can help achieve worth-while objectives which works for everyone from taxpayers to government. I feel we need to continue with the idea government shouldn’t and can’t be the solution to all problems. Good fiscal responsibility includes listening, explaining, and staying consistent with budgets, goals, and objectives.

Code: I’m running to bring practical solutions to Bannock County. Ideology often gets in the way of real progress, leading to missed opportunities. My platform focuses on growth, transparency, and advocating for personal freedoms. I also want to pursue more federal grant funding to improve local services, returning our tax dollars to the community. With years of community service, I offer a fresh perspective and a commitment to represent all residents, focusing on what’s best for our county rather than rigid ideology.

What areas in your county need immediate improvement? What actions will you take to address those needs?

Code: The Wellness Complex and fairgrounds, especially in Downey, need better maintenance. These facilities are essential for community life and deserve adequate funding. I’d prioritize securing federal grants to improve infrastructure and emergency services, ensuring our county remains safe and resilient. By addressing these immediate needs, we can strengthen the quality of life for all residents while fostering a sense of shared community investment.

Bullock: Affordable housing is a concern in our cities and county. With the rising cost of available housing, younger adults as well as new families are struggling with choices of where they live. Families are being forced to share dwelling spaces, move farther from work sites. I will work with builders, communities, banks, and legislators to help the crunch.

We are losing retail options for the county. Small towns have very little stores left for shoppers needing food, supplies, and restaurants. Even in Pocatello and Chubbuck we have limited retail options. I have been involved with economic development for years and will continue to support economic growth while maintaining existing businesses.

I will work with the Comprehensive plan for Bannock County to make improvements with the Planning and Zoning department to meet the increased demands of the infrastructures of the county. We need to be careful to preserve our beautiful county and its landscapes, the water resources, wastewater integrity, adequate resources for road maintenance, law enforcement and court systems.

What are the greatest long-term challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Bullock: Over the past few years, we have watched unprecedented growth throughout the County. We need to be vigilant in making sure the growth doesn’t outpace the county’s ability to maintain good services. Proper direction by Planning and Zoning will play an important role. Our services of “Road & Bridge”, Sherriff department, county landfill, courts and criminal services, will all need to be kept up to date to handle increased demands. As we welcome all newcomers to the area, we need to balance and welcome the changes and challenges of the growth. Proper attention to increased demands on our county infrastructure will be required. If we allow uncontrollable demands on our existing system, we could jeopardize the amenities which invite others to join us in this beautiful area.

Code: Rising property taxes burden many. While the commission can’t directly lower taxes, we can advocate for state-level reforms, like expanding the homeowner exemption to include duplex owners. In the long term, we need sustainable economic policies that keep more money in residents’ pockets while funding essential services. By influencing state legislation and cutting unnecessary expenses, we can help make living in Bannock County more affordable. Another challenge that Bannock County faces is jobs that pay a living wage and that our citizens are qualified for. Working with all the cities in Bannock County to help foster an environment encouraging economic development is another of my priorities.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Code: Listening to all constituents is critical. Ideology shouldn’t dictate decisions at the county level. I’d hold meetings across the county, not just in Pocatello, to ensure all residents have access. I’m also active in my community, meeting people at local events. By prioritizing communication and practical solutions over divisiveness, I aim to bridge political divides and ensure everyone’s voice is heard.

Bullock: I will dedicate my time to carrying out the responsibilities of a commissioner by maintaining regular hours at the county offices, attending all community functions, and keeping up with the regular demands required by the office. I believe in regular contact with department heads, listening and sharing information to make the county effective and efficient. I will regularly meet with city Mayors to maintain good relationships with cities in Bannock County. Community and business leaders will be welcomed into the thought process of making Bannock County a great place to operate a business, farm, raise families, and enjoy the environment we all share.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Are there places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Bullock: It would be unfair of me to wage a war against the budget without being part of the process. The county personnel do a great job providing necessary services while keeping a firm grip on the budget. We need to maintain good personnel throughout the county departments by providing good compensation and benefits. Keeping up with the inflation, competition of other employers is crucial. There never seems to be enough in a budget to satisfy the needs and wants of everyone, but trying to achieve a good balance is imperative. Years of experience has taught me to be careful promising changes to a proven way of doing things. I believe we can always review, talk about necessary changes to old ways while we look for improvements to budgets. This attitude promotes good habits for any administrator whether it be a government or business.

Code: Employee pay and benefits need attention to retain top talent. I’d work with department heads to find budget efficiencies while ensuring critical services aren’t compromised. With a focus on fair compensation, we can maintain a capable workforce, provide quality services for all residents, and remain fiscally responsible.

What is your position on Idaho’s Proposition 1 ballot initiative that would end closed-party primary elections and create ranked-choice voting?

Code: I support ending closed-party primaries. The current system excludes too many voters from having a say in their representation. Open primaries foster broader participation and make elections more representative. By encouraging voter engagement, we strengthen democracy and ensure that our leaders genuinely reflect the will of the people.

Bullock: I am in favor of voting “no” to Proposition 1. Each party in Idaho has the right and responsibility to provide candidates agreeing to their platform on the ballot. Ranked choice voting will only serve to muddy the water of primary elections.

As your county increases in population, what immediate and long-term issues need to be tackled to better accommodate growth and expansion?

Bullock: We need to be prepared for growth. It is inevitable for Idaho and Bannock County. We need to make sure our existing infrastructure systems are adequate for the different types of growth. Water, land, beauty surrounding us have limited resources. Our law enforcement system and judicial process can not be ignored. Road maintenance and design requires planning. Land fills and waste management need constant attention. In other words, growth can come at a price. Many a city and county has regretted the pace of growth as it has changed traffic patterns, created shortages of resources, and outpaced the cash resources to keep pace. We need to make sure the review process is adequate to prepare for the future expansion of this great county and state.

Code: Immediate needs include improving roads and emergency services to keep pace with growth. In the long term, we must invest in sustainable development that balances expansion with environmental protection. Planning for infrastructure, housing, and public spaces will help accommodate growth while maintaining the quality of life that makes Bannock County a great place to live.