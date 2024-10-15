That huge plume of smoke you may see in the sky? No need to call dispatch - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — Authorities are aware that a large fire is burning in Montana, and they ask the public not to call dispatch to report the blaze.

The Meridian Fire is burning ten miles northwest of Fremont County in Montana. It was 1,425 acres as of Tuesday afternoon and is emitting a large column of smoke visible as far south as Rexburg.

Fremont County Emergency Management Keith Richey says there is no need to call Fremont County Dispatch as officials are aware of the fire.