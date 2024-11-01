The scariest stories on EastIdahoNews.com - East Idaho News

Over the years, we have run articles on EastIdahoNews.com that have given us chills. Monsters, ghosts, aliens — our area has its share of the scary.

In no particular order, here are a few of the stories of the paranormal that have creeped us out the most:

Edna Palmer says her house is haunted …

People working at the theater claim to have heard moaning and eerie sounds. There are also reports of objects moving and lights flickering all by themselves.

Idaho is one of the top spots for seeing everyone’s favorite creature with oversized feet.

The truth is out there, er, here!

After an orphan girl was murdered, she was buried in a wall in the tunnels underneath Idaho Falls. But people still see her running up the stairs. They still hear her laughing. That’s the legend, anyway.

We tagged along with the Pocatello Paranormal Research team, which has investigated a lot of strange happenings in the area.

Three legends in one story: Bear Lake Monster, Pocatello High School ghosts and the Old Idaho Penitentiary.

If the historic hospital is only an attraction, why is there a disclaimer on the job application for performers that they aren’t allowed to quit if they encounter the “Ghost Girl”?

Bigfoot tends to hog the headlines when it comes to strange creatures in the wilderness. But Idaho has its share of other mysterious beasts. (Stay out of the water!) There’s also a tradition of “tiny people-eaters” in our region.