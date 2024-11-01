The scariest stories on EastIdahoNews.com - East Idaho News

The scariest stories on EastIdahoNews.comPublished at | Updated at
Over the years, we have run articles on EastIdahoNews.com that have given us chills. Monsters, ghosts, aliens — our area has its share of the scary.
In no particular order, here are a few of the stories of the paranormal that have creeped us out the most:
Local woman says ghost that haunts her home may be spirit of convicted murderer who died 141 years ago
Edna Palmer says her house is haunted …
If you hear moans or eerie sounds at the Colonial Theater, tour guide says it could be a ghost
People working at the theater claim to have heard moaning and eerie sounds. There are also reports of objects moving and lights flickering all by themselves.
First UFOs, now Bigfoot. Idaho is among the top states for more paranormal sightings
Idaho is one of the top spots for seeing everyone’s favorite creature with oversized feet.
Idaho has highest per-capita UFO sightings in the country, report says
The truth is out there, er, here!
HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Woman shares ghostly encounter in downtown Idaho Falls
After an orphan girl was murdered, she was buried in a wall in the tunnels underneath Idaho Falls. But people still see her running up the stairs. They still hear her laughing. That’s the legend, anyway.
Tools and techniques used in ghost hunting: local paranormal investigators talk about spirits
We tagged along with the Pocatello Paranormal Research team, which has investigated a lot of strange happenings in the area.
Is there any truth behind these three Idaho legends?
Three legends in one story: Bear Lake Monster, Pocatello High School ghosts and the Old Idaho Penitentiary.
Inside Idaho’s Haunted Hospital in St. Anthony. Is there really a ‘Ghost Girl’ roaming the grounds?
If the historic hospital is only an attraction, why is there a disclaimer on the job application for performers that they aren’t allowed to quit if they encounter the “Ghost Girl”?
Meet Idaho’s mysterious creatures that aren’t Bigfoot
Bigfoot tends to hog the headlines when it comes to strange creatures in the wilderness. But Idaho has its share of other mysterious beasts. (Stay out of the water!) There’s also a tradition of “tiny people-eaters” in our region.