Three newcomers hope to be the next Lemhi County Sheriff - East Idaho News

SALMON —- Three new candidates are vying to become the next Lemhi County Sheriff after the incumbent, Steve Penner, did not seek re-election.

John Bennett, a Republican, Curtis Cannon, an Independent, and Leah Madsen, an unaffiliated write-in candidate, are all hoping to win the election this November.

Lemhi County Sheriff is a four-year term.

Click here to learn more about Bennett’s campaign.

Cannon and Madsen do not have campaign websites.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less. EastIdahoNews.com is publishing the answers in their entirety and without any grammatical or style editing.

The general election is Nov. 5.

CANDIDATE QUESTIONS AND RESPONSES

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Bennett: My name is John Bennett. I have been married for 34 years to my wife Stefani. Together we have an amazing family including our son Johnny, his wife Amanda, and their son Brody; our son Chase and his wife Maddie; and our daughter Laci. I am a lifelong resident of Lemhi County. I graduated from Salmon High School and later attended Idaho State University for a time. I returned to Salmon and worked for the US Forest Service in the Cobalt District for 4 seasons followed by 14 years of logging. I started my law enforcement career in 2005 with the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office.

I’ve had the honor of being a Patrol Deputy Sheriff for 18 years and counting. Since the start of my career, I have become a Tri-County Investigator representing Lemhi County, a certified Marine Law Enforcement Officer, a Boat Education Safety Trainer, and a Narcotic Investigator/Detective for Lemhi County, among other qualifications. In 2016 I became Lemhi County’s Patrol Sergeant, where I began to supervise 6 of our other deputies and conduct the schedule for the Sheriff’s office. In addition to my decades of law enforcement experience, I have actively volunteered for the Lemhi County Search and Rescue for 38 years, the Lemhi Fire Department for 8 years, and various youth groups as my children grew up.

Cannon: My name is Curtis Cannon, and I am running as an independent candidate for Lemhi County Sheriff. I was blessed to have been born and raised in Salmon. I am a 4th generation resident of Lemhi County. After high school, I enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where I served proudly for 6-years. When I completed my enlistment in the Marines, I was honorably discharged, and I began working in civilian employment. I worked at Quality Motors and then at Bear Track Mine for 2 years. I attended the University of Idaho taking courses in electrical engineering, after about 2 1/2-years of study, I realized engineering was not my calling, and I began my career in law enforcement.

I’ve been in law enforcement for 23-years, serving with both the Lemhi Sheriff’s Office and the Salmon Police Department. I hold an advanced certification as a law enforcement officer from the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training. Some of my current and previous certifications and training include: Combat Firearms Instructor, Taser instructor, LE Response to Active Shooter Instructor, Long Range Police Marksman, Rural SWAT Operations, Executive Leadership, Meth Lab Investigator, Human Performance in Use of Force, Criminal Drug Interdiction, and Small Jail Management. During my career I have supervised and offered leadership to personnel in the United States Marine Corps, Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, and the City of Salmon Police Department. I have always maintained quality working relationships wherever I have served.

Madsen: My name is Leah Irene Madsen. I was born and raised in Lemhi County, and graduated from Salmon High School. I come from a long line of Ranchers. My father, Keith Madsen and mother, Donna Stewart met and married in Pahsimeroi Valley, May, Id. My Grandparents were Everett & Virgina Bogart, and Donald & Dorothy Stewart.

Terry Stratton and I have been together for 21 years. We have raised our five exceptional children here in Salmon, and have been blessed with six wonderful grandchildren.

I bring 27 years of law enforcement experience and county management. I’m currently the Lieutenant for the Salmon Police Department, and a K-9 handler. I conduct the investigation of child sexual and physical abuse, along with all sexual assaults/rapes for the City and County. I also investigate all major crimes such as homicides, burglaries, financial crimes. I am also currently the elected District #1 Lemhi County Commissioner.

I’m passionate about helping the youth. My children were very active in sports, dance, and rodeo. I continue to volunteer when it comes to our youth and community members in Lemhi County.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

Bennett:

I love what I’ve gotten to do and currently do in my career, and I want to continue serving the county of Lemhi.

I want the community to be safe.

I strive to have transparency throughout our department.

I want to institute an open-door policy where anyone in the community can communicate with me to share their ideas and concerns, whether in a group or one-on-one setting.

I will continue to fight drug abuse and domestic violence and uphold the law to the highest standard.

Cannon: I am seeking political office because I feel I can offer more service to the community as Sheriff. As Lemhi County Sheriff, my primary goal would be to exemplify the role of an independent candidate by remaining impartial and ensuring that the Sheriff’s Office employees do the same. I aim to collaborate with the new prosecutor to enhance case success rates and work with other county and state law enforcement agencies to improve the investigation of narcotics-related cases. Additionally, I will look to focus on law enforcement related technological innovations, updated training for staff, and improve community access to information.

Madsen: I want to improve the culture of our Law Enforcement, and partnerships with other entities. I’m a firm believer of community-based policing, transparency, and have an open-door policy to my employees and the community. I advocate further education and advancement for my employees. I want law enforcement to be more involved with the youth in our community this by possibly starting an Explorer Event/Academy where the deputies would mentor our youth through their growth and help them recognize and understand current threats that they face in our community.

I believe educating our community of the roles of Law Enforcement and First Responders to help everyone understand our duties. Then foster collaboration, education, and importance of partnerships throughout the community and the state to introduce new models and concepts to improve our safety and overall wellbeing within Lemhi County, and continue to advocated for stricter court sanctions on major crimes.

I’ve been working with partners to bring a Family Justice Center Lemhi County. While residing in a rural area we experience limited services. The FJC would provide a co-location to provide the much-needed services to our survivors of trauma, and abuse, allowing them access to comprehensive wraparound services from one location while fostering a community of safety, hope, and healing.

What areas in your county need immediate improvement? What actions will you take to address those needs?

Bennett:

The Lemhi County law enforcement officers deserve to receive more specialized training. This would benefit the community as a whole.

The Judicial System and Prosecution could use improvement.

Improvement in felony supervision (Parolee status).

Fostering more trust and communication between law enforcement and residents.

More activities for the youth in Lemhi County to keep them engaged and safe.

Cannon: With regards to the Sheriff’s Office, improvements need to be made to our training program and communications infrastructure. My solution to this would be based on Sheriff’ Barsalou’s approach when I worked for him. For training, I would put into place a professional development plan that would provide the knowledge deputies need to perform the job in a timely and efficient manner, rather than relying on trial and error. Our communications infrastructure not only needs ongoing maintenance, but it also needs to be upgraded to meet current standards with an eye towards modular advancements in technology to ease further upgrades. This approach both supports public safety and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

Madsen: As I mentioned before, to improve the law enforcement culture and our partnership with the city. An employee needs to know their value, and that they are valued by administration. I believe if an employee feels valued, they will always give more than expected, overall helping our community.

Advocating for our Judicial system to hand down stricter sanctions on major crimes. When speaking with our residence they feel the system is just a revolving door of the same individuals. With that said, we also need improvement from the state to allow probation and parole to properly supervise and the ability to hand down proper sanctions on their parolee when a violation to the terms of their release and or probation.

Then strengthen our partnership with our law enforcement to effectively combat the Drugs/Trafficking within our community, through our Drug Task force “LCNET”.

What are the greatest longterm challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Bennett:

Our community and state are growing in population every day. While growth is great, it increases the calls of service for the Sheriff’s Office. Our law enforcement agencies need to be able to effectively keep up with the demand created by the influx of growth.

Create effective law enforcement strategies tailored to the specific needs of each area.

Cannon: In our county, one of the most pressing long-term challenges is the issue of narcotics. This crisis affects individuals, families, and the community at large, leading to increased crime rates, health problems, and social instability. The pervasive nature of substance abuse creates a cycle that is difficult to break, impacting economic growth and community well-being.

To address this challenge, my plan will focus on enhancing local resources and fostering collaboration with surrounding law enforcement and state agencies. First, we must expand treatment options by increasing the availability of rehabilitation programs and integrating mental health services to address underlying issues related to addiction. Community education initiatives will also be crucial in raising awareness about the dangers of narcotics and promoting prevention strategies.

Collaboration with local regional law enforcement is essential. Establishing multi-agency task forces will allow us to tackle drug trafficking effectively while also supporting community-based prevention efforts. Improved communication and data sharing will enable us to identify and address trends in narcotics use more efficiently.

Additionally, engaging with state agencies will help secure funding and resources for our initiatives. By advocating for supportive policies and leveraging state-level programs, we can create a robust response to the narcotics crisis.

Overall, a comprehensive approach that enhances local resources and promotes collaboration will empower our community to combat the long-term challenges posed by narcotics, fostering recovery and resilience for all.

Madsen: The State of Idaho has seen an influx of people migrating from other states to live the Idaho dream. With that brings more crime which ultimately effects our community and the law enforcement. This is why responsible community policing would help in our efforts to combat the crime in Lemhi County. Encouraging the community to report, if you see something say something. Developing that relationship with the community, and the community knowing that law enforcement is listening and acting.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Bennett:

I will always keep an open mind regarding their concerns.

Engage in active listening, and always be fair and impartial.

Keep an open door and always remain approachable.

Make a space for one-on-one time with law enforcement officers, residents, and other members of the community.

Cannon: To effectively represent the views of all constituents in Lemhi County, I will prioritize making sound and timely decisions rooted in my experiences living and working alongside our community. I believe that true representation requires courage, transparency, and a willingness to listen, even to those with differing political views.

Regular communication is key to understanding the diverse perspectives within our county. I will actively engage with community leaders and organizations to foster open dialogue and gather input on pressing issues. By establishing a consistent schedule for these meetings, I aim to create a platform where voices from all corners of Lemhi County can be heard and valued.

Additionally, I will make an effort to connect with individuals whenever possible, whether through town halls, informal gatherings, or one-on-one conversations. These direct interactions will allow me to understand the unique concerns of constituents and respond to their needs more effectively.

By combining my commitment to principled decision-making with ongoing communication, I will strive to build bridges across differing viewpoints, ensuring that every resident feels represented and heard in our county’s governance. Together, we can work toward solutions that benefit all of Lemhi County, fostering a more inclusive and collaborative community.

Madsen: I love my community, and like family sometimes we do not always view things the same way. I would deal with all my constituents the same way, with respect, and an open-door policy to listen to their concerns. I am a great listener, compassionate, and strong. I will always fight for the rights of my constituents and their well-being.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Are there places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Bennett:

As the budget is already low, there are unfortunately not a lot of places to cut costs.

Employee wages could use more funding to represent ever-growing inflation.

Specialized training for all staff deserves more funding.

It would be helpful to review and improve employee benefits to increase the longevity and retainment of employees.

Up-to-date expense reports related to fleet and equipment costs.

Cannon: The county budget could benefit from increased funding in the Sheriff’s office, particularly for training and communications. Continuous training is essential for law enforcement to maintain skills and stay updated on best practices; however, it is often underfunded. Investing in training ensures officers are well-prepared to serve the community effectively.

Additionally, enhancing communications technology is crucial for operational efficiency and response times. On the other hand, potential budget cuts could be considered in areas like administrative expenses or non-essential programs that do not directly impact public safety, allowing for a reallocation of resources to these critical needs. You often see the bottom of the pyramid recieve cuts but I see that as undermining the foundation of the structure. If there needs to be a reallocation of resources you first need to look at the top and cut items that are not 100% essential to services and safety.

Madsen: I have had the privilege and forethought to set our county budget since my election and appointment to Lemhi County Commissioner for Dist. 1 on January of 2020. I have seen where there were areas needing more funding for the community facilities, and employees. I believe as we see inflation hit our economy hard, it’s hard not to ask for more wages, and benefits. The cost of insurance for a family is beyond what a single employee could afford, plus provide the much-needed items to sustain their families. I would like to implement a longevity financial program to the employees whom have vested him or herself with the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office. This also helping in the retention of my employees long-term.

Implementing new programs may help in the reduction of travel costs and man hours out of the area that the Sheriff is mandated to provide. For example, our Mental Health holds and transports out of the area cost thousands of dollars a year. I’m looking to collaborate, educate, and essentially develop our own Crisis/Mental Health Facility through our ongoing efforts with “CIT” crisis intervention team programs. This bringing services to our area an cutting the cost for the county.

What is your position on Idaho’s Proposition 1 ballot initiative that would end closed-party primary elections and create ranked-choice voting?

Bennett: Chose not to answer this question.

Cannon: I am not in favor of Idaho’s Proposition 1. My position is that this initiative is a confusing and likely overly expensive new project. With our county budget already tight, the financial implications of such a significant change cannot be overlooked.

The proposed alterations to our current system could lead to a bloated and complicated election process, detracting from the simplicity and accessibility that our voters deserve. Moreover, the financial burden will fall on taxpayers, as significant investments would be required for the new ballot tabulation equipment. Ultimately, this change appears to benefit only the manufacturers of that equipment rather than the citizens of our county.

In a time when we should be focusing on streamlining our electoral processes and ensuring that every vote counts, Proposition 1 risks complicating our system and diverting essential resources away from other crucial county services. We should prioritize initiatives that enhance voter engagement without adding unnecessary complexity or costs. For these reasons, I strongly oppose Proposition 1 and urge others to consider the potential drawbacks before supporting such a significant overhaul of our election system.

Madsen: I believe that there has been a lot of confusion within our voting system. In the last primary in May of this year many were not aware of the they could only vote for the candidates within their party. They also did not realize that they would need to change their party in order to vote for the candidate outside of their party. With adding Proposition 1 ballot initiative it has only added to the confusion when voting. I believe everyone has a right to vote for their choice. This is protected through their constitutional rights. Each voter should have the right to vote for the candidate they feel is the most qualified and ultimately get the job done.

As your county increases in population, what immediate and long-term issues need to be tackled to better accommodate growth and expansion?

Bennett: Chose not to answer this question.

Cannon: As our county’s population continues to grow, immediate and long-term issues must be addressed to accommodate this expansion effectively. One pressing concern is the increased demand on all first responder resources, including the Sheriff’s Office, Police Department, EMTs, Fire Department, and Search and Rescue teams.

In the short term, we must ensure that these departments are adequately staffed and funded to meet the rising demands of a larger population. The Sheriff’s Office has already taken a proactive step by adding an additional patrol deputy, but this is just the beginning.

Looking ahead, we will need to consider the construction of a new jail and the expansion of dispatch facilities to support our growing community. Initiating long-term planning now is essential for addressing these future needs in a financially responsible manner.

By proactively assessing our resources and developing a comprehensive growth strategy, we can ensure that our first responders are equipped to handle the challenges that come with population increases. This approach will not only enhance public safety but also improve overall community resilience as we move forward.

Madsen: The immediate and long-term issues in dealing with growth and expansion in Lemhi County would be housing, employment, resources, and serves. If our community has a large influx of people this would overload all city and county resources causing an increase in crime, substance abuse, domestic violence, and mental health issues. I would create a task force to include city and county government, and law enforcement to address the influx to keep our community safe.