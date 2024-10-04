Wall of Warmth returns with more locations, bigger goals and earlier dates - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Do you have coats to get rid of? If so, the Wall of Warmth is the perfect place to take them.

The Wall of Warmth is returning for its eighth year to keep the community warm. The public is invited to donate clean, gently used coats now through Nov. 13.

The initiative started in 2017 when real estate agent Valorie Blanchard with Valorie’s List wanted to give back to the community. She asked her clients if they had coats they wanted to give away, and they rallied to come up with 600 coats.

Since then, the Wall of Warmth has grown to 65 donation locations and 10 wall locations. The goal this year is to gather 9,000 coats. The wall will run from Nov. 4 to 16, two weeks earlier from previous years.

“We’re hoping that people will take a look at it and pre-plan so that we can have the coats on the wall before it gets really cold and get them into the hands of the people that need them,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard said she sees a lot of grandparents and parents take coats for their grandchildren and children so they can afford to give them toys for Christmas.

“The kids need to have a great Christmas,” Blanchard said. “Moms and dads don’t need to be stressing and making the choice between a coat or a toy.”

The eight years of running the initiative have been rewarding for Blanchard. She was particularly touched when a single mom living in her car with her two young sons stopped by the Wall of Warmth. Some people had made and donated blankets, and thanks to those donations, that mother and her sons were able to stay warm through the winter.

“That kind of thing really makes a difference,” Blanchard said.

While drop-off locations will operate through Nov. 13, donations are accepted year-round. During the Wall of Warmth initiative, the public can donate coats directly at wall locations. Hangers will be provided.

Blanchard asks that people take one coat per person, so that everyone can get what they need. Leftover coats will either go to a homeless shelter or stay in a warehouse for the next year.

Click here for more information.

Donation locations:

St. Anthony: Broulim’s, RJ’s Exxon Gas Station, Fremont High School, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center

Broulim’s, RJ’s Exxon Gas Station, Fremont High School, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center Rexburg: Alliance Title, Idaho’s Real Estate, City of Rexburg, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Good 2 Go, Broulim’s, Valley Wide Country Store, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care

Alliance Title, Idaho’s Real Estate, City of Rexburg, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Good 2 Go, Broulim’s, Valley Wide Country Store, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care Rigby: Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet, Good 2 Go, Broulim’s, Rigby City Hall, Alliance Title, Speedy CPS, Ace Hardware

Tadd Jenkins Chevrolet, Good 2 Go, Broulim’s, Rigby City Hall, Alliance Title, Speedy CPS, Ace Hardware Ucon: Good 2 Go

Good 2 Go Idaho Falls: Action Motor Sports, Albertsons, Alliance Title, Austin Kade Academy, Brad Hall Companies, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Broulim’s, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, Good 2 Go, local churches

Action Motor Sports, Albertsons, Alliance Title, Austin Kade Academy, Brad Hall Companies, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Broulim’s, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, Good 2 Go, local churches Shelley: Good 2 Go, Broulim’s

Good 2 Go, Broulim’s Blackfoot: Bingham Healthcare ER, Tadd Jenkins Dodge, Alliance Title, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Bingham Ag (Main Store), Bingham Ag (C-Store), Bingham Ag (Farm Store), Good 2 Go, Kesler’s Market

Bingham Healthcare ER, Tadd Jenkins Dodge, Alliance Title, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Bingham Ag (Main Store), Bingham Ag (C-Store), Bingham Ag (Farm Store), Good 2 Go, Kesler’s Market Pocatello: Streamline Chiropractic, Albertsons, Alliance Title, Teton Honda, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Good 2 Go, Lowes, HUX Customs Gun Shop, Portneuf District Library, Indian Hills Elementary, University Bible Church, Grace Lutheran School

Streamline Chiropractic, Albertsons, Alliance Title, Teton Honda, Just 4 Kids Urgent Care, C-A-L Ranch Stores, Good 2 Go, Lowes, HUX Customs Gun Shop, Portneuf District Library, Indian Hills Elementary, University Bible Church, Grace Lutheran School Driggs: Broulim’s, Alliance Title, Victor City Hall, Tetonia City Hall

Broulim’s, Alliance Title, Victor City Hall, Tetonia City Hall Preston: IFA Country Store, Stokes Market, Preston Junior High School, West Side Elementary School

Wall of Warmth locations: