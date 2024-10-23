When restaurants go to the dogs: How some eastern Idaho eateries are accommodating pets - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Dog-friendly restaurants are becoming more popular. With inviting patios, special dog menus, and complimentary dog treats, these places make dining fun for dogs and their humans.

Off The Rails Brewing in old-town Pocatello has taken its business model a step further by offering, in addition to outside dining, an inside sit-down area at the front of its building where dogs are both welcome and doted on.

Husband-and-wife team Peyton Kiggins and Justin Arias, and partners Greg and Crystal Meade took over the business at 228 S. Main St. in 2022. They offer diverse, in-house-crafted beers, signature burgers, pizza and salads, and live music.

When it came to making the restaurant dog-friendly, Kiggins said the decision was easy.

“So many people were bringing their dogs and saying they’re service dogs. And we can’t ask questions,” said Kiggins. “We love fur babies. They add to your life. We would rather welcome them than turn them away.”

While restaurants have been required to allow service dogs for decades, it wasn’t until the mid-2000s that many states, including Idaho, passed laws allowing dogs in outdoor dining spaces. In Idaho, dogs are generally not allowed in places where food is prepared.

However, bars, breweries and wineries that don’t prepare food have more flexibility. Off The Rails Brewing is positioned to offer a designated dog area in the back section of its bar, which is at the front of its building, far enough away from the kitchen in the restaurant area to meet health inspection codes.

Kiggins said they strive to offer a balance for their dog and non-dog customers, saying, “Those with dogs must enter through the front of the building. They are not allowed to walk through the restaurant with their dog. Dogs should be friendly, leashed and well-behaved.”

“We’ve only had one bad incident. Most dogs who come in are very well-behaved and hyper-allergenic breeds,” Kiggins added.

Kiggins said people traveling through town find them online as a place to come and enjoy great food, beer and entertainment with their pets.

“We get a lot of calls asking if we allow dogs. Breweries, in general, tend to have more dog-friendly options. It’s a trend happening across the country,” Kiggins added. “We even offer dog beer, which is a cup of broth.”

What’s behind this trend? Millennials and Gen Z are driving the surge in dog-friendly bars and restaurants. A survey by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) reports that 67% of millennials and 63% of Gen Z consider themselves pet owners, with dogs being the most popular choice.

With their pet-centric lifestyles, these generations increasingly seek places to enjoy meals and drinks alongside their furry friends.

This trend has prompted establishments to create special seating, dog menus, and events like “yappy hours,” catering to both pet owners and their pooches.

Many other businesses throughout Pocatello and east Idaho have embraced the trend. Dog-friendly establishments include Sandpiper, The Office Bar & Grill, Portneuf Valley Brewing, Bru House, and Star Route Brewery.

Drive-through businesses such as Freddy’s, Double-Shot Coffee, Sonic Drive-In, and Java Express offer free dog treats, such as pup cups full of vanilla ice cream, peanut butter or whipped cream, or doggy bones.

“We’re always trying to look to the future. It’s a sign of the times. Our pets are part of the family, and dining out with them has become a new norm,” Kiggins said.