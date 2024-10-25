Woman who helped at the scene of a crash is honored for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We received an email a few days ago from a woman asking us to honor a lady who jumped into action at the scene of a crash. It said:

On Oct. 10, there was a really bad wreck on I-15 where a 21-year-old woman fell asleep at the wheel and almost died. This was one of my best friend’s daughters. Stefanie and her daughter, Izzy, pulled over on the interstate and rushed to help. They helped get her out of the car and cared for her until EMS got there. Stefanie and Izzy are amazing people. Stefanie was my daughter’s Girl Scout leader, and she has been doing that for many years. She is always willing to help people and is an amazing part of our community. She and her daughter Izzy were angels that day when they stopped at the accident.

We agreed that Stefanie was worthy of being honored and stopped by with a Feel Good Friday surprise. Check it out in the video player above!