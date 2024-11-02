Local legislator is a partner in new tabletop gaming store - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Tabletop gaming has had a resurgence in the last several years and a new business aims to capitalize on that.

Game Grid opened Oct. 5 inside the old Fitzgerald’s Bicycles building at 2026 East 17th Street in Idaho Falls. It offers a wide array of board and card games for sale or rent, as well as a space to play them with friends and family.

Jordan Wheeler is co-owner of the business with his brother, Josh, who represents District 35 in the Idaho Legislature. Jordan tells EastIdahoNews.com he’s thrilled with the turnout during its first month of operation.

“During our grand opening, we were slammed all day. Tables were at full capacity and we had lines out the door,” Jordan recalls. “It’s been pretty steady throughout the month as well.”

One of the features that sets it apart from competitors, according to Jordan, is the kid grid. This is a space where kids can play while their parents game with other adults.

Having a space for kids allows parents who struggle to find a babysitter to bring them and enjoy themselves, Jordan says, and they love it.

“We’ve gotten a really good reception on that,” says Jordan.

A look inside Game Grid in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Game Grid is a Utah-based franchise. Jordan worked at a location in Lehi for about five years before moving back home several years ago. That’s when he started looking into opening a store in eastern Idaho.

Fitzgerald’s closed last November, and Jordan says it’s proven to be a good spot for the company’s first Gem State location.

The Wheeler family has owned Wheeler Electric at 469 West 16th Street for more than 60 years. Josh is involved in that business full-time when the Legislature is not in session. He and Jordan worked together to open Game Grid in Idaho Falls.

RELATED | Republican Josh Wheeler hopes to keep District 35B seat from Democrat Maggie Shaw

For Jordan, running this type of business is just an extension of his favorite childhood pasttime.

“I grew up playing board games and card games. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been sitting at a game table in my free time,” he says.

The renewed interest in playing board and card games in recent years is something Jordan attributes to several factors. One of them is improvements in the way games are designed.

He also believes the COVID-19 pandemic had something to do with it.

“They were all stuck at home and getting stir crazy,” he says.

Today, Jordan says the main reason people like to play games at the shop is because they can play it before they buy it.

“We have a board game demo library, which are available to play for free in-store. We also rent them out,” says Jordan.

There are snacks available for purchase for those who want to play games at the store. Jordan is hoping to eventually expand into a board game cafe with a full lunch and dinner menu for customers.

Game nights are held at the shop nightly and the duo invite the community to stop by.

Josh expresses his appreciation for the community support.

“We’re super excited about the response from the community,” Josh says.

Game Grid is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.