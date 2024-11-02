Soda Springs principal, determined to boost math abilities, steps back into the classroom - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS (IdahoEdNews.org)– When principal Jess McMurray saw the math scores at Soda Springs High, he decided something had to be done.

It’s not that the scores were especially terrible — they’re above the state average, after all. It’s that they could, and should, be so much better, he said.

So, the former longtime math teacher decided to personally help the students who are most behind in math. Every afternoon, McMurray is back in the classroom, teaching a curriculum he designed specifically for these students.

It’s one part of an innovative new program Soda Springs High is spearheading this year to spark a sea change in math outcomes.

The initiative comes as high school math scores have stagnated in Idaho. Since 2019, at least 65% of high school test takers have not been at grade level for math, according to results from the Idaho Standards Achievement test.

While Soda Springs High test takers have higher math achievement levels, about half are still not at grade level in math.

This year, McMurray is taking steps to change that.

“We’ve been saying ‘Darn it’ for too long,” he said.

Connecting math to real life is essential, McMurray says

Last week, McMurray proudly touted Soda Springs High’s new math program to state superintendent Debbie Critchfield, who was in town for a fall tour of schools.

This year, the school implemented minimum math competency tests for all students. If students can’t demonstrate a minimum level of math understanding, the school provides support to get them there, including lunch tutoring and an extra math class.

The goal is for the minimum competency level to rise each year until all students, or as many as possible, are at grade level.

And that extra math class? McMurray teaches it himself — not because of a teacher shortage, but because he didn’t want to put another task on teachers’ plates.

“I’m a little crazy,” he said.

“How about passionate and dedicated?” Critchfield chimed in.

One significant nuance: the class is in addition to — not in place of — students’ regular math class.

“If we take (a hypothetical student) out of the grade level content that he should be at, we’re guaranteeing he’s going to be further and further and further behind,” McMurray said.

“Thank you for getting that,” Critchfield said.

Because reluctant math students are more likely to buy-in if they see how math pertains to their futures, McMurray designed his own curriculum for the class, replete with real-life and career technical education math applications.

To teach rise, run and fractions, for example, he relates it to building stairs.

And when he encounters math in his day-to-day life, he brings it to the classroom – like figuring out measurements when building a pergola, or determining whether a sale on tools at Harbor Freight would be worth driving to Pocatello for.

Progress in math will take systemic change

This is the program’s first year at the high school. Eventually, McMurray and Superintendent Scott Muir would like to see a similar math program implemented across the district.

“It’s got to start at kindergarten, and it’s got to work all the way up,” Muir said. “It’s a systemic change that has to take place.”

That includes a culture shift among parents, McMurray said. To ensure students are learning, parents will need to support educators who have high expectations for their children, even if that means their child has to work on math at lunch or in a second class.

Muir and McMurray said the changes will be a process, but they hope to see improvements over the next few years.

“In three years, I’m not going to say we’ll have cured cancer, but in three years, we’ll be better,” McMurray said.