Idaho Falls issues a snow event. Parking restrictions are now in place. - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The recent snowfall has resulted in more than two inches of snow, which qualifies as a snow event. Parking restrictions are now in place for all roads located within Idaho Falls city limits until further notice.

Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is called will be subject to ticketing and relocation in accordance with the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures Manual.

A snow event in Idaho Falls means three things: 1) parking restrictions are in place for all streets; 2) snowplows have begun plowing streets on a priority basis; and 3) property owners must remove snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours following the cessation of the precipitation.

Plowing approximately 784 lane miles within city limits typically takes about 72 hours, unless more precipitation falls and the process starts over.

VIEW THE INTERACTIVE SNOW REMOVAL MAP HERE

SNOW REMOVAL SCHEDULE

ZONE B: Plows will begin work on Zone B streets once priority twos are finished and will continue to be plowed until completion. Zone B is the majority of the city and is colored yellow on the zone map.

DOWNTOWN: Downtown will be plowed during the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 5 from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize the impact on businesses. Downtown is colored gray on the zone map.

ZONE A: Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city and is colored green on the zone map. Most of the streets in zone A are relatively narrow, therefore plowing is done over a two-day period to allow residents who utilize on-street parking to find alternative parking. The schedule is as follows:

North and south streets on Monday, Jan. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East and west streets on Tuesday, Jan 7. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sign up to receive snow removal text alerts by texting snowIF to 38276.

There are options for staying informed during snow removal operations including:

Every fall, a printed snow removal map and other information about the snow removal process is mailed to Idaho Falls residents inside the utility mailer and is available in English and in Spanish.