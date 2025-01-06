Local dad builds permanent life-sized snow globe to surprise his family - East Idaho News

SWAN VALLEY — A local man recently surprised his family by building a life-sized walk-in snow globe, and the giant decoration is here to stay in east Idaho for locals and travelers to enjoy.

Bryce Jurgy, a social media influencer who lives near Swan Valley, said his wife, Nellie, and their two daughters — ages six and four — have a love for snow globes.

The Jurgys document their family adventures and travels online, and decided they’d start collecting Christmas ornaments and snow globes from the places they travel to.

“As we were decorating for Christmas … I just had the thought, ‘How rad would it be to build a snow globe we could go in?’ … We can keep collecting snow globes but how cool (would it be) to build a snow globe we can collect memories in?” he wondered. “It was this what-if idea that started with some sketching on paper.”

Over the span of two weeks in December, Jurgy began building what would eventually be an 11 foot tall and 16 foot wide snow globe. He built it on the 30-acre campground they own called The Park at Swan Valley, which features a dozen RV hook-up spots, one family cabin, a tiny home, a clubhouse and room for dry/tent camping.

Jurgy created a freestanding platform then put together a dome from Hypedome, a company that offers geodesic dome kits, to create the enclosed area. Inside, he put a train that can be rode on, a 9.5 foot bear, two chairs, a fireplace and a Christmas tree. The tree hides a hose that’s connected to a shop-vac that shoots out fake snow when turned on.

The life-size snow globe Bryce Jurgy built. | Courtesy Bryce Jurgy

With extra help from his friends, Jurgy was able to complete the snow globe and surprise his wife and children with it as one of their Christmas gifts. He blindfolded them and led them to the snow globe but positioned their backs to it before taking their blind folds off.

“I was holding a new snow globe (in my hand) and my four year old was excited just as if that was the whole surprise,” he recalled. “It was really fun turning them around and seeing the whole thing. … They were blown away.”

Jurgy said he loves creating unique experiences for his daughters and hopes this is something they cherish for years to come.

“Hopefully throughout their life when they see snow globes and collect them, they’ll (be like), ‘Oh man, (remember) when dad made that one and we had so much fun in it.'”

Jurgy wanted to make the snow globe permanent so it will remain at The Park at Swan Valley and the inside will be redecorated to match the seasons. In the summer, he said they plan to put outdoor furniture inside the snow globe with a telescope.

If you book a stay in the family cabin at The Park at Swan Valley, Jurgy said you will have access to go inside the snow globe. He also said for people wanting to check it out to message them on their Instagram page by clicking here.