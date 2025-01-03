Man arrested after allegedly shooting a gun multiple times at a group of people - East Idaho News

PINGREE — A 34-year-old man was arrested after police say he shot multiple times at a group of people, initiating a shootout in the driveway of a home.

Walter Inskeep is charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault.

According to court documents, Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies were informed of an incident on Jan. 1 when shots were allegedly fired during an argument between Inskeep, another man and a woman.

While interviewing witnesses, deputies learned Inskeep allegedly pulled a rifle out of his truck and shot it into the air twice.

The other man left the scene, leaving the woman with Inskeep. The man says he went a mile down the road, got a gun, and brought a friend back with him to make sure the woman was okay.

The men began fighting again, and Inskeep reportedly “shot out of his (truck) window six times in the air.”

During an interview with deputies, the woman says Inskeep pointed his gun at her, but she stated she “was not in fear of (Inskeep) shooting her” because he “did not have the balls to shoot her.”

The woman and two men got into a truck and left, but Inskeep followed them in his truck and “continued firing rounds.”

One of the men called 911, and when they pulled into a driveway, Inskeep reportedly parked behind them.

At this point, one of the men says he heard “a couple of gunshots,” so he got out of the truck and shot at Inskeep’s front driver’s side window, emptying the clip. He ran into the house to get another gun, but Inskeep and his truck were gone when he returned.

The second man told deputies he heard Inskeep say, “I’m done shooting,” before driving off.

In his interview with deputies, the first man stated he “was in fear for his life” and said there was a woman with children inside the house whose safety he was scared for.

He also told deputies there had been another car behind Inskeep’s truck with its headlights on, but it was also gone when he returned to the driveway.

Bingham County patrol deputies soon found Inskeep and arrested him, booking him into the Bingham County Jail with a bond of $80,000. He reportedly refused to speak to investigators without a lawyer present.

Inskeep is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 16. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Though Inskeep has been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.