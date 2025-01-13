Meet Chico. He's our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Meet Chico. He’s our Pet of the WeekPublished at
This “super sweet” dog is a terrier-pit bull mix. His name is Chico.
He’s a year old and needs a permanent home. Romi Weaver, operations manager with the Snake River Animal Shelter, says he is friendly around other dogs and kids. They aren’t sure how he is around cats.
To meet Chico and interact with him directly, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls.
