New optometry practice opens in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Owning a business is something Jaren Olsen has thought about since he was a kid, and after years of leaning his craft working for others, he’s thrilled to have his own space.

Olsen is an optometrist and is the founder, owner and operator of Reframed Eye, a clinic at 3508 South 25th East in Idaho Falls.

It offers a range of services, including eye exams, glasses and contacts, in addition to specialized low vision care for those with eye conditions like macular degeneration.

“Our role is to help people preserve their vision as long as possible, to maximize what remains,” said Olsen. “I take their remaining vision and help them use it to do what they want to do.”

Reframed Eye will accept a variety of insurance plans, while also serving those without insurance through affordable monthly plans.

Jaren Olsen testing equipment in his new clinic. | David George, EastIdahoNews.com

Olsen attended Brigham Young University – Idaho for his undergraduate program, followed by Midwestern University in Phoenix, Arizona, making a total of eight years of higher education in his quest to become a doctor.

After graduating in 2016, Olsen and his family lived in Gillette, Wyoming while he worked as an optometrist and gained essential experiences over the course of six years.

“I worked at a private optometry practice with two locations,” Olsen said. “About half the time I was the only doctor there, and about half the time it was me and the owner. It was a great learning experience to talk about the ins and outs of business and learn from him.”

Opening his practice in Idaho Falls is an entrepreneurial pursuit he has enjoyed, though he says it’s required a lot of work and persistence.

“Even when I was little, I thought it’d be fun to have a business,” Olsen said. “It’s a big commitment, but if you’re passionate about it, do it. It’s rewarding.”

Throughout the process of business planning, Olsen says he has always conducted his own research.

“I called a lot of people and asked questions … to try to learn as much as I could,” Olsen said. “I have a binder that’s about an inch thick of notes that I’ve taken.”

For someone without any business experience, Olsen says The Idaho Entrepreneur Center and Idaho Innovation Center have been a valuable resource.

He’s grateful for the community’s support of entrepreneurialism that has led him to this point, and

he hopes to see his practice continue to grow.

“I will eventually have at least one other optometrist working with me. I love being able to bounce ideas off others … and I would imagine I probably want a bigger space. But our current location is a good size, perfect for starting out,” he says.

Olsen’s optometry clinic at 3508 South 25th East in Idaho Falls. | David George, EastIdahoNews.com

The community is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday at noon. An open house will follow with light refreshments until 7 p.m.

Reframed Eye is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday with a 4:30 p.m. closing time on Friday. To schedule an appointment or learn more, call (208) 557-3222 or visit the website.