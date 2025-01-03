Rexburg couple's dance routine earns them world title at Classic Universe Pageant - East Idaho News

REXBURG – A local couple recently returned from Bulgaria, where they won the world title at the Classic Universe Pageant.

Douglass and Nini Anderson of Rexburg were contestants at the event in late October, where they were awarded Mr. and Mrs. Classic World for their ballroom-style dance number. The duo represented the United States and were just two of the contestants from around the world.

“We got to compete with people from 20 different countries. We didn’t imagine taking the world title, but it was a huge honor,” Nini tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Douglass agrees but says he was just along for the ride. It was the interaction with people that made it worthwhile for him.

“Getting to know different people, different cultures — that’s the funnest (sic) part of this,” Douglass says. “You look at some of the politics going on right now, and some of our best friends from that particular event were from Russia.”

Bulgaria was never on Doug’s list of places to visit, but he enjoyed his experience.

For those who aren’t familiar with the pageant, Nini says it could be compared to “America’s Got Talent.” Contestants showcase a variety of talents, and a panel of judges selects the winners based on stage presence, costume appearance, performance, and contestants’ ability to “capture the audience.”

With a hint of sarcasm, Douglass notes that in a universe pageant, getting a world title is technically second place. Still, it’s an award very few receive.

The Andersons dancing at Classic Universe Pageant in Bulgaria. | Courtesy Nini Anderson

This award follows a Mr. and Mrs. USA pageant in Salt Lake City in 2024. The couple participated in and won that event before embarking on a trans-Atlantic cruise to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.

When the ship’s crew learned they were dancers, the couple was invited to teach dance classes during the cruise.

“We spent a lot of our cruise time teaching dance,” says Douglass. “We had big crowds and had a really fun time.”

This isn’t Nini’s first time performing on the world stage. Last year, she participated in and won the Mrs. North America pageant and later defended her title in Dubai. Her daughter also competed as Miss USA at Super Model Universe.

Although neither of them won any awards, Nini says it was a wonderful experience to share with her daughter. She’s also grateful for the learning experience.

“You win some, you lose them,” Nini says. “You go and do your best, and they’re always looking for something special. You learn that (the American idea of beauty) is not the same around the world.”

The Andersons met more than two decades ago when they were students at Ricks College in Rexburg. Nini grew up in Chester. Her parents were on the ballroom dance team at Ricks College in their younger days, and dancing was just part of her upbringing.

Douglass was introduced to dancing by his brother. As a teenager, he attended a dance, learned a few moves, and continued doing it throughout high school because he liked the social aspect of it.

They met in a dance class at Ricks College in 1999. They later taught dance classes at the now-defunct Retrix Dance Studio for several years.

Today, the pair are civil engineers for the U.S. Forest Service, but dancing remains integral to their lives.

The Andersons on stage at the Classic Universe Pageant in Bulgaria. | Courtesy Nini Anderson

While the Andersons aren’t necessarily planning on doing another pageant, Douglass says he’s open to the idea.

Nini says they’ve been invited to return next year as judges, and they’re considering it.

“It just depends where that road takes us,” she says.

WATCH OUR INTERVIEW WITH THE ANDERSONS IN THE VIDEO ABOVE.