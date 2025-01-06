 Rocket needs a home for the new year - East Idaho News
Pet of the Week

Rocket needs a home for the new year

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Two-year-old Rocket, a German shepherd mix, is our Pet of the Week.

Snake River Animal Shelter staff describe him as an energetic dog who loves to play and loves people. He doesn’t particularly like being in a kennel and is “the super sweetest dog” when he’s not in it.

To meet Rocket in person, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls or call (208) 523-4219.

