What happens to surgery tools after use? There’s a whole sanitation process and I learned about it.  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team is highlighting different jobs in our area, and today, we’re workin’ it at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Do you ever wonder what happens behind the scenes at a hospital? I was curious to know how instruments used for surgery get cleaned.

Jan Prudent is the manager of the Sterile Processing Department at EIRMC and showed me that there’s an entire sanitation process that happens.

In December alone, the department sterilized an average of 26,400 instruments per day.

“The Sterile Processing Department staff cleans, assembles, sterilizes, stores and distributes the instruments used throughout the facility. They are on the front lines of patient safety and infection prevention,” according to EIRMC online.

