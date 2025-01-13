What happens to surgery tools after use? There’s a whole sanitation process and I learned about it.  - East Idaho News

What happens to surgery tools after use? There’s a whole sanitation process and I learned about it.Published at
IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team is highlighting different jobs in our area, and today, we’re workin’ it at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Do you ever wonder what happens behind the scenes at a hospital? I was curious to know how instruments used for surgery get cleaned.
Jan Prudent is the manager of the Sterile Processing Department at EIRMC and showed me that there’s an entire sanitation process that happens.
In December alone, the department sterilized an average of 26,400 instruments per day.
“The Sterile Processing Department staff cleans, assembles, sterilizes, stores and distributes the instruments used throughout the facility. They are on the front lines of patient safety and infection prevention,” according to EIRMC online.
Watch the video above to see how surgery tools are cleaned.
Look at previous Workin’ It segments here.
This story is sponsored by Workforce Training and Continuing Education Division, which is responsible for the non-credit programs at College of Eastern Idaho. WTCE is home to one of Idaho's six Workforce Training Centers operated in cooperation with Idaho Career Technical Education. Our programs unite people who want to expand their creative talents and gain new skills and experiences. From enhancing career aspirations to upskilling, there is a class, certificate or program just for you! WTCE has a combination of short- and long-term courses spanning topics such as cybersecurity, art, welding and many others. Workforce Training and Continuing Education Division is a service to the entire community.