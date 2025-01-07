You have to see this! Couple gets married at Cheez-It Citrus Bowl with Cheez-It mascot officiating - East Idaho News

TOO CHEESY OR NO? — A couple recently got married at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl and from the ceremony itself down to the afterparty, the celebration was entirely Cheez-It themed.

Erin Doolin, 26, and Erik Yakes, 29, won Cheez-It’s “Football Fantaseez” contest. Their prize was a “Two-Minute Timeout Wedding” on the field and an “epic reception with six of their closest friends and family” in one of the end zones.

“When we came across the Fantaseez contest, we thought it would be a once in a lifetime opportunity — and it absolutely was!” Yakes told PEOPLE. “We love Cheez-It, we love college football, and we love each other, so it was a dream come true to do this.”

The couple tied the knot during a commercial timeout in the first half of the bowl game between No. 14 South Carolina and No. 21 Illinois. The game took place in Florida on Dec. 31, 2024.

Video shared by ESPN shows the couple riding onto the field on a trailer with the Cheez-It mascot, Ched-Z, who officiated the wedding.

Yakes sported an orange suit with a Cheez-It bow tie. Doolin wore her wedding dress with an orange veil and Cheez-It earrings. Her nails were painted orange and her bouquet had red, yellow and orange flowers. They even exchanged orange wedding bands.

After the ceremony on the field, they were then taken to the end zone where there was a mini dance floor and a three-tier ombre orange wedding cake waiting for them.

“They have two bands at their wedding and 50,000 guests,” the announcer says in the video.

Yakes said being able to get married during a football game was “a dream we didn’t know was possible to fulfill.”