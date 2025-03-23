Bannock County announces changes to recycling program - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Bannock County.

POCATELLO — The drop-off recycling centers at the Fort Hall Mine Landfill and McCammon Transfer Station are no longer accepting plastic for recycling. This does not change the City of Pocatello’s curbside recycling program.

Bannock County Solid Waste is partnering with Pacific Steel and Recycling to run the landfill’s drop-off recycling program. Pacific’s Pocatello Recycling Center will no longer accept bulk plastics because of contamination concerns.

“We’re thankful for our partnership with Pacific and are happy to offer this free service to our residents. We also appreciate everyone’s help in keeping our recyclables from getting contaminated,” said Dillon Evans, Landfill Operations Manager.

The landfill recycling program still accepts aluminum, tin, cardboard, paper, and glass for free. Items should be separated into their respective bins to avoid contamination. Bins are located at the landfill office at 1500 N. Fort Hall Mine Road in Pocatello and the McCammon Transfer Station at 2687 McCammon Landfill Road.

The Fort Hall Mine Landfill also offers recycling programs for electronics and Household Hazardous Waste, including batteries. Visit bannockcounty.gov/landfill for more details.

Plastic items labeled #1 and #2, as well as #5 food tubs (like those used for cottage cheese, sour cream, yogurt, or butter), are accepted at the City of Pocatello Recycling Center at 3034 Garrett Way. Plastic bags are not accepted, but cardboard, paper, e-waste, tin, and aluminum can be dropped off at this location.