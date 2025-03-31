Emergency responders help man after kayak capsizes in Ririe Reservoir - East Idaho News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A 43-year-old man was assisted Saturday after falling out of his kayak at the Ririe Reservoir.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, reports came in of a man in the reservoir’s water yelling for help at around noon.

When deputies arrived at the reservoir, the man had made it to shore, cold and exhausted. The release states the man was wearing a lifejacket, which aided in the man’s self-rescue.

The release states that ambulance personnel aided the man in warming up and he was evaluated at the scene.

“Deputies want to remind everyone that water temperatures in our lakes and rivers are extremely cold and dangerous this time of year. The human body’s ability to function in water this cold diminishes in seconds, making your ability to swim, float, or get yourself to safety very difficult,” the release states.

According to the release, residents are reminded about the importance of wearing a lifejacket and to always be prepared for the unexpected.