Ex-counselor, Scout leader sent to prison after admitting to sexual abuse of children - East Idaho News

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KSL.com) — A former Scout leader and school counselor was sentenced on Tuesday to at least 15 years and up to the rest of his life in prison, after admitting to sexually assaulting multiple young people over decades.

Fifth District Judge Ryan Christiansen noted that in multiple victim impact statements, people said they initially thought David Scott Curtis was an angel, noting his positive impact, but the judge said he was a “wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

He said Curtis, 55, “preyed on the community,” and that his positive influence was his “method for hunting victims.”

“That’s what we have here, someone in a position of trust who did unspeakable things to children — who absolutely did not deserve to have that kind of abuse inflicted on them by anybody, let alone someone who was a scoutmaster, a school counselor, a trusted friend, a father figure,” Christiansen said.

A former ‘father figure’

Four people talked to the judge about how they and those they loved were harmed by Curtis, with some saying they have lost a father figure they previously had in him. Curtis’ attorney turned to watch each person speak, but Curtis kept his eyes forward, not looking toward those he admitted to harming.

One woman, who was the wife of a victim and also someone who closely knew Curtis, said his actions “didn’t just rip these children of innocence, but it betrayed a huge bond of trust that all the victims, their families and the people that surrounded him found in him.”

She expressed a hope Curtis would use the time in prison to work through whatever pushed him to commit “such sickening crimes.”

One man said he is the father of two victims of Curtis and the brother of a third. He said he sees his children going through turmoil and knows from experience that “it is a lifelong struggle.” He asked the judge to remember what the child victims went through.

Another man said Curtis’ actions put his victims in a position where it would seem like a lie if they reported it. He said the man betrayed the trust of not just the victims but of their families and others who knew him closely.

The sentence

Christiansen sentenced Curtis in five separate cases — each representing a separate victim — to six sentences of 15 years to life in prison for aggravated sexual abuse and three sentences of five years to life for two counts of forcible sodomy, and one count of rape, all first-degree felonies.

He pleaded guilty to the nine felony charges on Jan. 29 under a plea deal that dismissed multiple other charges.

The judge said he was tempted multiple times, while considering the case, to find a way to get out of the Rule 11 plea deal, an agreement the judge made ahead of the plea to follow the sentence recommended by attorneys and run the prison sentences at the same time. He said after considering the additional trauma victims would go through in a jury trial, he ultimately decided the best outcome was ordering concurrent sentences.

Christiansen did give Curtis credit for the nearly two months he spent in jail since the day he pleaded guilty, but not for the rest of the year he has been in custody.

Deputy Salt Lake County attorney Lane Wood said he rarely recommends concurrent sentences in a case with this many victims. He said, however, that the resolution in the plea deal was considered carefully and with the victims’ input.

The attorney said there are investigations into Curtis in two different jurisdictions that could lead to additional charges and convictions.

‘Victim blaming’

Wood quoted Curtis’ statement in a report, calling it “the most offensive defendant statement that I have seen in my career.”

He said the statement “goes to great lengths” to blame the victims, specifically a 14-year-old Curtis claimed repeatedly sexually assaulted him. He said Curtis blames that victim for causing the vulnerability that led him to abuse others.

In response to one boy who reported being touched inappropriately by Curtis over 100 times when the man would drive him between Arizona and St. George, Curtis said in his statement the boy complained of itching and that Curtis would touch him to apply medicine, according to Wood.

Despite pleading guilty, the prosecutor said Curtis claimed he “did nothing sexual” to this boy and would examine him in the car because “the sunlight made it easier to see.” He said he also claimed he was not guilty of raping a girl in his statement, although he pleaded guilty to it.

“He simply cannot buy justice. He cannot pay for these crimes to go unnoticed, to go unreported. He needs to be punished; he needs to go to prison,” Wood said.

He said he hopes the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole keeps Curtis incarcerated for the rest of his life.

Christiansen agreed with Wood that the “blame shifting” in the statement was “absolutely disgusting.”

“In each instance (of Curtis’ account), it was the children who were the aggressors, the children who were tempting him and putting him in these awkward situations. I find that to be not only completely not credible but disgusting,” the judge said.

‘I’m ashamed’

Curtis’ attorney, Christopher Salcido, said the man has taken accountability and been mindful of the victims’ pain and wanted to take accountability to avoid more pain for the victims.

He said the statement in the report Wood quoted from, as a whole, shows a different picture; at the end, Curtis acknowledges the victims’ pain and “hopes they feel peace.” He said Curtis’ statement said his victims understand it is not their fault, and “every day I wish I would have chosen differently.”

Curtis said he cannot express how sorry he is, adding that he is ashamed and hopes those who spoke at his sentencing will forgive him.

“I’m ashamed for what I’ve put these people through. … I do want to have another chance at life,” Curtis said.