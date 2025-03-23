Extending the Growing Season: Getting a head start on your garden - East Idaho News

We live in an unforgiving environment. The days are getting longer, and the snow is mostly melting, which means gardeners are eager to get their hands in the soil and start growing.

However, patience is key—there are still several weeks before conditions will allow for safe outdoor planting. The purpose of this article is to provide gardeners with tips and techniques to start gardening earlier and protect their plants, ensuring a bountiful harvest despite Eastern Idaho’s challenging climate.

Understanding Our Climate

Before diving into season extension techniques, it’s essential to understand our regional climate. Eastern Idaho is known for late-spring frosts, unpredictable temperature swings, and a short growing season. The average last frost date in many parts of the region falls in late May or early June. This means that without proper precautions, tender plants started too early may suffer from cold damage.

All plants have a range of tolerance for temperature. They can survive certain conditions but only truly thrive when they are within their optimal temperature range.

For example, cool-season crops like lettuce and spinach can withstand temperatures as low as 25–28°F but grow best between 55–75°F.

Warm-season crops such as tomatoes and peppers, on the other hand, struggle below 50°F and require soil temperatures of at least 60–70°F for vigorous growth. Understanding these temperature requirements allows gardeners to use season extension techniques effectively, ensuring plants not only survive but also reach their full potential.

Below is a chart from the “Spring Vegetable Planting Guide for Idaho” that outlines approximate days for planting common vegetables inside, when to transplant outside, or when to sow outside. The dates are based on your growing zone.

Season Extension Techniques

To overcome these challenges, gardeners can use a variety of methods to protect plants and give them a head start. Here are some of the most effective techniques:

1. Cold Frames

Adobe Stock

Cold frames are simple, low structures with transparent tops that trap heat and protect plants from wind and frost. They can be built using wood, bricks, or straw bales with old windows or clear plastic as the cover. Cold frames act as miniature greenhouses, allowing gardeners to start cool-season crops like lettuce, spinach, and kale several weeks earlier than usual.

2. Row Covers and Low Tunnels

Adobe Stock

Row covers are lightweight fabric sheets that provide insulation while allowing light, water, and air to pass through. They help retain heat and shield plants from frost. For added protection, gardeners can use low tunnels, which are metal, or PVC hoops covered with plastic sheeting or fabric. These structures create a warmer microclimate, ideal for early-season planting.

3. High Tunnels and Hoop Houses

Tom Jacobsen, UI Extension

For those looking to extend the season even further, high tunnels (unheated greenhouses) can provide several extra weeks of growing time in both spring and fall. These structures help regulate temperature and protect crops from harsh winds and frost, making them an excellent investment for serious gardeners.

4. Mulching for Temperature Regulation

Applying mulch—such as straw, grass clippings, or black plastic—helps retain soil warmth and moisture while preventing sudden temperature fluctuations. Black plastic mulch is particularly effective in absorbing solar heat and warming the soil, making it ideal for early vegetable planting.

5. Starting Seeds Indoors

One of the simplest ways to get a head start is by starting seeds indoors. Using grow lights, heat mats, and seed trays, gardeners can begin growing tomatoes, peppers, and other warm-season crops 6-8 weeks before the last frost date. Once outdoor conditions improve, hardened-off seedlings can be transplanted for a jumpstart on the season.

Conclusion

While Eastern Idaho’s climate presents unique challenges, gardeners don’t have to wait until late spring to start growing. By understanding temperature tolerance and using cold frames, row covers, tunnels, mulch, and indoor seed-starting techniques, it’s possible to extend the growing season and protect plants from late frosts. With a bit of planning and preparation, gardeners can enjoy fresh produce earlier and for a longer period, making the most of the precious growing season.