Idaho Falls Police Department hiring new officers - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is hiring new police officers and a testing date is just a few weeks out.

“Being a police officer gives you an opportunity to make a positive difference in people’s lives and in the world,” said Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson. “Idaho Falls Police Officers get to have a great career making an impact every day, all while serving in a great community.”

IFPD will host the written and physical fitness test on April 19 at the Idaho Falls Police Complex. This is the first step in the hiring process. Candidates will start the morning with a written exam designed to measure skills and abilities, along with behavioral characteristics needed to be a successful police officer.

After a lunch break, candidates will participate in a physical fitness test that includes a 300 meter sprint, vertical jump, push-ups, sit-ups, and a 1.5 mile run. Candidates can register for the test on PublicSafetyTesting.com. Candidates will also need to submit an application on the City of Idaho Falls website.

Candidates who successfully pass the written and physical fitness tests will progress to the next steps in the hiring process. Those include a thorough background investigation, oral interviews, and medical and psychological evaluations. Qualified applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 21 years old, high school graduates (or hold a GED equivalent), and have a driver’s license.

“We are looking for people who have the drive do good in our community,” said Idaho Falls Police Department Captain John Marley. ”We want people who are ready to work hard and be part of a team taking care of the city, keeping people safe, investigating crime and getting justice for victims. If you want to be part of that, this is your opportunity.”

After the April test, the next testing date for new Idaho Falls Police officers is July 26. Candidates who are prepared to test sooner or who cannot make either date can contact the Idaho Falls Police Department recruiting team for alternate test arrangements.

Anyone with questions about the testing and hiring process or the law enforcement career can reach out to the IFPD Professional Standards Bureau at PoliceRecruitment@idahofalls.gov or (208) 612-8656.

The Idaho Falls Police Department also has openings for Emergency Communications Officers, Lateral Emergency Communications Officers and Lateral Police Officers. For more information about those positions, visit our website or reach out to the Idaho Falls Police Department.