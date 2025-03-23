Idaho Fish and Game is about to stock 950 rainbow trout in these two ponds - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

Warmer weather is almost here, so it’s time to start thinking about your first fishing trip

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock 950 rainbow trout in the 10 to 12-inch range at two area fishing holes March 24-28.

Hayden Creek Pond, located along Hayden Creek near Lemhi, will receive 650 trout. Anglers will find ample bank fishing space, pavilion, restroom, and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Kids Creek Pond, located in Salmon, will receive 300 trout. A new fishing dock, pavilion with picnic tables, restroom, and a number of benches make this a convenient place for families to enjoy the outdoors.

Stocking dates and numbers of fish are tentative and may change due to weather conditions or staff constraints.

Anglers can find more detailed information on these and other fishing destinations including maps, facilities, fish species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting Idaho’s Fishing Planner.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. Fish and Game’s Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs and more.

Most of Idaho’s waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to review a 2025-2027 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines licenses, season dates, special regulations and bag limits. Booklets are available at Idaho Fish and Game offices, online, and license vendors statewide.