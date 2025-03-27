Idaho Fish and Game relocates moose on the loose in Chubbuck - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

CHUBBUCK – On the morning of March 27, Idaho Department of Fish and Game tranquilized and relocated a 2-year-old bull moose from Chubbuck.

Chubbuck Police Department was the first to get a report of a moose running in the vicinity of Chubbuck and Yellowstone roads in the early morning hours on Thursday. Officers with Chubbuck Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho Fish and Game were able to push the moose to a safer location. Additional action wasn’t feasible or safe at that time without daylight to provide the necessary visibility.

By 7:30 a.m., the young bull started moving again, resurfacing in Cotant Park and eventually ending up inside a high fence of a storage facility near Alpine Animal Hospital. It was there that Fish and Game personnel darted the moose.

When Idaho Fish and Game responds to wildlife issues in public areas, tranquilizing an animal is not always the first response. There are factors that must be considered before taking such action, including visibility and environmental conditions, the potential for an animal to bolt into traffic or other hazardous situations, as well as risks associated with sedating animals.

When possible, Idaho Fish and Game tries to monitor wildlife first and then even haze or guide animals to safety. But, when there is a significant risk to public or wildlife safety, darting and relocating animals can be a solution as was the case with this young moose in Chubbuck and three moose in Riverside last week.

Idaho Fish and Game wishes to thank the Chubbuck Police Department, Chubbuck Animal Control, and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office for their tremendous help with today’s efforts.

Springtime is when wildlife is especially active and on the move. This incident serves as a reminder to the public, especially motorists, to please exercise additional caution when traveling in and around our communities this time of year.