Longtime family restaurant in Blackfoot is closing for good - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The parking lot at Homestead Family Restaurant has been packed all week as loyal customers stop by one last time to enjoy their favorite comfort foods.

Owner Virginia Burke recently announced on the Blackfoot restaurant’s Facebook page that the beloved restaurant will close its doors for good on March 29.

Homestead Family Restaurant has been a staple in eastern Idaho since 1989, when Burke’s parents, Bill and Jane Dishman, opened the eatery at 1355 Parkway Drive. They saw it as a way to sell Bill’s fresh produce alongside a restaurant featuring hearty, home-cooked meals.

The restaurant quickly took on a life of its own, becoming a popular gathering place for family reunions, celebrations, wedding dinners, business meetings, and even moments of mourning. Its welcoming atmosphere, good food, and friendly staff made it a cornerstone of the community.

Burke, with the support of her husband, Todd, took over the restaurant from her parents in 2014. Since then, she has successfully run and grown the business, continuing the legacy of home cooking and outstanding service that made Homestead Family Restaurant a Bingham County favorite.

Initially, Burke’s daughter, Melissa — who grew up in the business — was planning to take over the restaurant from her parents. However, plans changed, and she ultimately decided to pursue other opportunities. As a result, Burke made the difficult and emotional decision to close the restaurant.

“It’s been a labor of love for us, but it’s the kind of business you must be present for — no matter what,” Burke explained. “Melissa can step into any role that’s needed. She can bake, serve as head cook, and she’s our technology specialist, but her real passion is connecting with the public. Because of our kitchen staff shortage, she’s had to spend most of her time cooking just to keep us open.”

“I can’t continue running Homestead without her,” Burke added. “So we decided it was time to close and make space for more time with family and other interests.”

Burke has had the unique opportunity to work alongside her parents, children, and grandchildren over the years. She also considers the many employees who have worked with her throughout the years as part of her extended family.

“My most cherished moments are working with an amazing staff,” she said. “We’ve had many families and long-term employees work for us. That’s what makes closing so hard — because we love them so much.”

But Homestead won’t sit empty for long. Once the restaurant is cleared out, the building will begin a new chapter. Burke said it has been sold to Dr. Adam Wray, a local dermatologist, and his wife, Krystal.

“We’re excited to turn the building over to a family friend who has been close to our children through the years,” Burke said. “We truly appreciate Adam and Krystal’s great love for our community.”

With just a few days left in a business filled with familiar faces, Homestead’s signature meals, and heartfelt memories, Burke’s heart is full.

“We have truly loved and cherished our customers. We’ve loved being a gathering place for the community,’ said Burke. “Seeing familiar faces walk through our doors, sharing stories over meals, and watching families grow over the years — it has been a privilege. We’re so grateful for every one of you who have been part of this journey.”