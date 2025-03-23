 Man dies, woman rushed to hospital following crash in Valley County - East Idaho News
DEADLY CRASH

Man dies, woman rushed to hospital following crash in Valley County

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

fatal crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

YELLOW PINE — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday at 4:11 a.m. on South Fork Road at mile marker 19 in Valley County.

A 2017 Ford F350, driven by a 62-year-old man from McCall, was traveling north on South Fork Road. The driver failed to navigate a curve, drove off the road, and hit a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene. His passenger, a 59-year-old woman from Donnelly, was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

