Man rushed to hospital after hitting dead elk on I-15 near Fort Hall - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred Sunday at 6:01 a.m. on I-15 at mile marker 84.5 in Bingham County.

A 2004 Toyota Tacoma, traveling southbound on I-15, came upon a dead elk in the roadway. The driver hit the elk, lost control, and left the roadway. The Toyota overturned in the median when it hit the emergency vehicle crossover.

The driver, a 62-year-old-man from Rigby, was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Fort Hall Fire Department and Blackfoot Emergency Medical Services.

The left lane of southbound I15 was temporarily blocked to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.