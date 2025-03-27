Motorcyclist dies in fiery crash with SUV; pregnant passenger transported to hospital - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A motorcyclist died Wednesday night in a crash with an SUV.

The collision between the motorcycle and the SUV occurred in the 1000 block of Yellowstone Avenue around 9:37 p.m. The crash resulted in one 24-year-old man from Pocatello dead. An 18-year-old pregnant female passenger in the SUV was transported to Portneuf Medical Center.

Neither the name of the man who died in the crash nor the condition of the SUV passenger has been released.

Pictures taken at the scene show the motorcycle in flames following the crash. The Pocatello Police Department responded to the crash, and the Pocatello Fire Department assisted.

EastIdahoNews.com will release more details about this incident once they become available.