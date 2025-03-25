Nearly 30,000 beef sticks made at local company recalled over concerns of contamination - East Idaho News

SHELLEY (KPVI) – A popular maker of ready to eat beef sticks has issued a recall because some customers found pieces of metal in the product.

Idaho Smokehouse Partners based in Shelley reported the recall to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on March 20 after receiving two complaints from customers. Nearly 30,000 Chomps Beef Sticks, which were packaged between January 16 and January 23, were impacted.

The beef sticks were shipped to stores in California and Illinois.

The company also recalled its Chomps Original Turkey Sticks to ensure none of its products are at risk.

So far, no one has reported being sick.

The company advises people who may have the beef or turkey sticks to throw them out or return them for a refund.