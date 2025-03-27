New Rexburg business helps customers find a 'bargain treasure' - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BUZZ

REXBURG

New bin store in Rexburg gives customers ‘a good deal’

Dacia Alba at work inside Bargain Treasure Bins in Rexburg. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG – Dacia Alba loves a good deal, and that’s what she’s offering customers at her new business.

Bargain Treasure Bins opened at 240 Dividend Drive on the north end of town near Artco in November. It gets a variety of overstock and liquidation items from outlets nationwide and sells them at discounted prices.

Everything from books and movies to earbuds, cell phone cases, clothes, rugs, appliances, makeup, jewelry and more is available.

“Anything that is on Amazon, we can get,” Alba tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We purchase semi-trucks full of pallets from Amazon or Target. We put them out in the bins. All the new product comes out on Saturday, and everything in the bins is $10.”

The price goes down every day of the week. On Friday, everything is $1.

Home goods are usually the most popular item, according to Alba. Take a look inside in the video above.

Alba works full-time as an escrow officer at First American Title, but shopping at bin stores is an enjoyable pastime for her and her sisters.

She grew up in an entrepreneurial family and has been researching bin stores for years. The idea of opening one in Rexburg seemed like a good fit to her.

“We love thrift shopping, and we love a good deal,” Alba explains. “There just wasn’t one here, and it seemed like a fun idea.”

And customers seem to agree with her. It’s attracted people all over eastern Idaho. Most of Alba’s employees are high school or college students, and she’s glad to provide those opportunities.

Still, Alba says it’s not in a real visible part of town and she wants to spread the word that it’s open. She’s started hosting Whatnot shows online, a live auction accessible to customers.

Alba hopes to see Bargain Treasure Bins become a profitable venture that benefits the community for years to come.

“My kids work here and I’d love for them to continue to work here and their friends. I’d love for it to run itself so I can go do my job,” she says, laughing.

Bargain Treasure Bins is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a 3 p.m. closing time on Saturday. Visit the website or Instagram page to learn more.

Dacia Alba poses for a photo inside her Rexburg store. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Longtime family restaurant in Blackfoot is closing for good

Friends turn passion for parties into new event rental business

Local man helps patients ‘rally to rise’ at new physical therapy clinic

Creator of local Facebook group loves bringing people together for a common cause