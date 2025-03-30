Norteño gang member in Idaho sentenced to 7 years in federal prison - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Idaho).

BOISE – Hector Aguirre, 28, of Caldwell, was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott announced.

According to court records, in June 2023, officers contacted Aguirre during a traffic stop. Officers learned that Aguirre had absconded from supervision with the Idaho Department of Correction’s Probation and Parole.

Officers searched Aguirre’s vehicle and found a loaded firearm and 66 fentanyl pills. Aguirre is prohibited from possessing firearms due to previous drug-related felony convictions. The investigation revealed that Aguirre is a Norteño gang member.

Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott commended the work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Caldwell Police Department, which led to the charges. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kane Venecia prosecuted the case.