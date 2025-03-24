 Peter was taken in as a stray and he's our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News
Pet of the Week

Peter was taken in as a stray and he’s our Pet of the Week

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Snake River Animal Shelter wants to introduce you to Peter, our Pet of the Week.

He was a stray when the shelter took him in about three months ago, so specifics about his breed and history are unavailable.

Romi Weaver, the shelter’s operations manager, describes Peter — who has lived there the longest — as a docile dog who will thrive best in a home with another docile dog.

“He’s got a lot of energy. He needs to be in a backyard with a six-foot vinyl fence. He’s got some good hops but he is just a sweetheart,” Weaver says.

Stop by and meet Peter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.

