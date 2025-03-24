Pocatello man sentenced for trafficking meth - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Idaho).

POCATELLO – Steven Greenleaf Blodgett, 67, of Pocatello, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott announced.

According to court records, in July 2024, officers with the BADGES Task Force executed a search warrant on Blodgett’s rental car as he returned to Bannock County from a trip to Utah.

Officers found and seized approximately four pounds of methamphetamine. Officers then executed a second search warrant on Blodgett’s residence in Pocatello, where they found a loaded firearm and evidence of drug distribution at the home.

A federal grand jury indicted Blodgett in August 2024. Blodgett entered a guilty plea on Nov. 19, 2024. Chief United States District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Blodgett to 10 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on March 17.

Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott commended the work of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Idaho State Police, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, the Pocatello Police Department, and the Chubbuck Police Department, which participated as part of the BADGES Task Force. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Blackfoot Police Department also participated in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Blythe H. McLane prosecuted the case.