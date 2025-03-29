Sugarbeast offers tasty treats and a magical experience - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Sugarbeast, an ice cream and dessert shop in Rexburg, gives customers a dose of homemade sweet tooth magic.

The business at 110 West 4th South opened last summer in the iconic dome-shaped building across from the Brigham Young University-Idaho Center in Rexburg. It offers a menu of rotating ice cream flavors, including a sourdough waffle cone. There are also a variety of pastries, hand-dipped chocolates, soda and a few savory items.

Customers are just as enamored with the atmosphere as they are with the menu. The lighting display, combined with the jazz music ambiance and bright color scheme, makes patrons feel like Charlie in Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

A look inside Sugarbeast at 110 West 4th South in Rexburg. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

EastIdahoNews.com paid a visit to see what it’s like and sample the menu, which you can watch in the video above.

We kicked it off with the chicken salad croissant sandwich, served with leafy green lettuce, carrots and a mayonnaise-based sauce. It’s topped with a flaky salt for flavor. Sides include thick, Idaho-grown Yukon Gold potato fries covered in a steak rub, along with a 13-ingredient fry sauce with a flavor that pops.

“It’s worth a trip just for the fry sauce,” owner Jared Gold tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Ice cream is made daily at the restaurant with rock salt and ice in a Victorian-style churner.

“(The ice cream) has a texture to it that is just — the only way to describe it is totally homemade. It’s just like you would make if you were cranking the (handle) at home,” says Gold.

We tasted the sea foam salted caramel ice cream and the crunchy candies that go with it.

The croffle is an item that is equally delightful. It’s a croissant coated in sugar and cooked like a waffle. It’s topped off with melted chocolate sauce.

“It’s like a waffle with 10 times the calories,” Gold says.

Sugarbeast’s new gourmet soda fountain has a variety of beverages for customers. Gold served us a staff favorite — fresh limeade with cucumber and elderflower.

A sample of the shop’s hand-dipped chocolates was the perfect way to end the experience.

Jared Gold, right, with manager Kiya Upshaw, second from left, and other members of the Sugarbeast team. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Sugarbeast hosts karaoke nights every Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. It also caters for weddings, family reunions and other occasions.

The shop is open Monday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closing time is an hour later during the summer.

For a look at the menu or to learn more, visit the website. You can also check out the Facebook and Instagram page.