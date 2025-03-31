Two men arrested after Fort Hall house shooting - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Two men were arrested Wednesday after they allegedly drove to a house and shot into the home after an argument with the homeowner.

Cedur Ponzo was arrested, booked and served with an active arrest warrant for an aggravated battery case from November. His potential charges in this incident had not been filed as of Monday.

Logan Stephens is charged with felony unlawful discharge of a weapon at a house.

This isn’t Stephens’ first run-in with the law. On June 29, he was charged with felony aggravated battery and an enhancement for using a firearm as a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, after allegedly shooting a man in an alleyway in downtown Idaho Falls. He was initially arrested on a $300,000 bond, but it later decreased to $175,000 on Aug. 8, and Stephens posted bail to be released on Aug. 9.

House shooting

According to court documents, Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on the 300 block of West Ferry Butte Road on the Fort Hall reservation on Wednesday around 7 p.m. after reports that a shooting had occurred.

When deputies arrived, they met with Fort Hall officers who said that two men were in a white Nissan Pathfinder in front of a home when the passenger, identified as Stephens, allegedly fired three rounds into the house. The driver was identified as Ponzo.

The homeowner told deputies there was a “small altercation at the door of the home.” She reportedly asked the men to leave her home, and while they were going, she allegedly heard Stephens say, “You have a bat, I have a gun.”

Two of the rounds went into the south wall of the home where multiple people were sitting, and one missed the house.

Two women and a child were inside. Stephens and Ponzo reportedly drove away, heading east on Ferry Butte Road toward Highway 91.

The homeowner told deputies that Stephens was wearing blue jeans, a hat and large orange sunglasses. She also showed deputies three bullet casings in the driveway where Stephens had allegedly shot.

During the investigation, Blackfoot Police Officers found the white Nissan pulling into a parking lot on the 200 block of South Oak Street in Blackfoot. Officers detained Stephens and Ponzo and asked for consent to search the car.

Search and arrests

During the search, Stephens reportedly stated that his gun was in the glove box. Officers found a tan Sig P320 handgun with a flashlight mounted on top.

According to court documents, there were 14 live rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. Both men were then taken to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed.

Ponzo reportedly told deputies he was “just the driver” and was “on scene at the shooting but stated he was just using his tattoo gun.”

Ponzo was arrested and booked into the Bingham County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 10. His possible sentence is unknown at this time, as charges have not yet been filed.

Stephens was informed that he was under arrest. Police reports say he “had knowledge of the residence being occupied as he was just talking to (the homeowner) at the front door, and she told him to leave before the shooting occurred.”

Stephens was booked into the Bingham County Jail on a $75,000 bond but posted bail and was released Thursday. He is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 10. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Though both men have been charged or arrested for these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.