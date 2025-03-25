Utah woman charged with forcible sex abuse of teen boy - East Idaho News

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KSL.com) — An Eagle Mountain woman is facing criminal charges accusing her of having an illegal relationship with a teenage boy.

Tamara Kay Funk, 41, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and three counts of unlawful kissing of a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

A boy, who was 15 when he began dating Funk’s daughter, later broke up with the girl. Funk then told the boy “that she could help him through it and could help him through a dark time. The two began to take walks together and began to be intimately involved,” according to charging documents.

The teen’s mother told police that Funk and her son “had a close relationship and that previously, she trusted (Funk) and hoped that she would have a positive impact on fostering personal growth over (him) through personal adult guidance,” the charges say.

However, three months after spending time together, Funk began to inappropriately kiss and touch the teen, the charges allege. That began in 2024 and happened on multiple occasions for about nine months, police say. Funk later told the teen “to delete the messages between them. The two used a vanish platform in order to delete approximately 87,000 messages between the two of them,” according to the charges.

When the boy later began dating a girl his age, he “disclosed to her the hardship that he has suffered from his past experiences with (Funk),” the charges state. The girl encouraged the boy, now 17, to go to police, which he did in January.