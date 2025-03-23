Woman pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining rental assistance in COVID-19 relief program - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Idaho).

BOISE – Tanisha Gray, 39, of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty to wire fraud, Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott announced. Gray fraudulently obtained emergency rental assistance from Idaho Housing and Finance Association (IHFA) and other states’ housing programs that were providing housing assistance for individuals unable to pay rent due to a financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early 2021, Congress established the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program to provide financial assistance to eligible low-income households to cover the costs of rent, rental arrears, utilities, and other housing-related expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IHFA was an administrator of the ERA program for the state of Idaho and received federal funds to provide housing assistance during the pandemic. IHFA provided emergency rent and utility assistance to eligible Idaho renters who had experienced a financial hardship due to or during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible households could receive assistance with their rental arrearages, plus three months of future rent, and utility assistance, if requested.

According to court records, from in or around 2022 through 2023, Gray sought rental assistance from the IHFA and other housing programs by submitting false and fraudulent applications that falsely identified herself as a landlord for various properties.

As part of the scheme, Gray also submitted fraudulent supporting documentation including fictitious leases, property management agreements, ledgers for rental arrears, tenant income records, addresses, and certifications of eligibility.

As a result of the fraudulent applications Gray submitted and caused to be submitted to the various emergency rental assistance programs in Idaho and other states, Gray received more than $62,000 in fraud proceeds.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill will sentence Gray on May 14. The charge in this case is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott commended the investigations by the Boise Police Department and the United States Secret Service, as well as the assistance of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, which led to the charges. Assistant U.S Attorney Brittney Campbell is prosecuting this case.